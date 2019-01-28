Coffee with a Kick: Q&A with Sasha Zoghi and Saeid Homayouni of Revolution Salon

× Expand image courtesy of Revolution Salon Revolution Salon

What's better than a husband-wife hair-stylin' duo? One with a serious love of fashion.

Needless to say, I was excited to meet Sasha Zoghi and Saeid Homayouni, co-owners of Revolution Salon, for a cup of jolt in St. Paul. (Full disclosure: it was an afternoon meet up, so I opted for one of Quixotic's homemade kombucha brews—which I highly recommend).

With more than 25 combined years of styling experience, Sasha and Saeid keep their pulse on the emerging trends in both the hair and fashion industry. I'm jealous to admit that they've also had opportunities to work at New York and Miami Fashion Weeks with top-tier designers like Christian Siriano, Chloë Sevigny, and Charlotte Ronson. No big deal.

When they aren't jet setting around the globe learning (or teaching—Sasha is a top artist for Sebastian Professional) the latest trends and techniques of the hair world, they operate Revolution Salon, a St. Louis Park salon focused on hair color and styling services. Read on to learn a bit more about the hair gurus, as well as what beauty trends are striking their fancy for 2019.

When did you open Revolution?

SZ: After searching for the right location for a couple years we opened our doors in the up and coming Elmwood neighborhood of St. Louis Park in 2015.

SH: We knew we were looking for a space that had a clean, open feel and our current space really spoke to us!

Favorite part about being in the hair industry?

SZ: I have been in the industry for over 20 years and if I HAD to pick just one thing it would be that it is always changing and evolving. As a stylist, I change and evolve with it. I’m always thinking about what’s next!

SH: This amazing industry has given me the opportunity to travel the world and do what I love. It can’t get any better than that!

How do you (and your team) stay up to date on trends and new techniques?

SZ: Every season we are lucky enough to be invited to work at New York Fashion Week and that’s where it all happens. But we believe that not every trend is meant to be embraced by every person. At Revolution, we always customize the cut and color to fit the individual!

SH: Not only do we bring back a little slice of Fashion Weeks back to the salon with us, we also bring in amazing educators from across the country to train our stylists so they will always be on the forefront of emerging techniques and trends.

What hair trend are you most excited for in 2019?

SZ: 2019 is all about "lived in" effortless hair. Also, collar bone-length "lobs" are still going strong! I also love love love a long, sexy 70’s fringe!

SH: For color, the days of ombré and high contrast are long gone. To go with the effortless style color is much more natural and we love to enhance our clients' natural color. If you are a brunette, it's all about creating shine and richness by customizing chestnut, amber and chocolate tones. If you are a blond, vanilla and creamy tones are going to be all the rage in 2019!

Tell us a bit more about your freelance business?

SZ: I am a Top artist for Sebastian Professional, which means I travel around the U.S. and teach stylists around the country new trends and techniques. I also style hair backstage for fashion runway shows for designers like Christian Siriano.

SH: I do a lot of editorial session work where I'm able to collaborate with photographers, make-up artists, stylists and almost every aspect of the fashion industry to create beautiful images.

It seems you two have had some great opportunities to do hair in the fashion world. What was one of your favorites (or most memorable)?

SZ: I was flown to Cannes, France last year to style for a private fashion event that was held at a air plane hanger-converted-runway. I truly had to pinch myself that it was happening!

SH: I just got back from London where I styled for multiple photo shoots. For one in particular, we shot on a super busy street where all the passerby had stopped to watch us. I was so into my work, so it wasn't until after I stepped away and realized we nailed the quintessential shot—an iconic double decker bus in the background. The moment in time felt like a movie and best of all, the images turned out amazing.

Describe your style/aesthetic? (or style icon?)

SZ: My style icon is Madonna (what can I say? I’m a child of the 80’s!) I love how she has always been able to transcend from underground fashion culture to a classic look with a bit of an edge.

SH: Everything about Saint Laurent!!

Your go-to coffee order?

SZ and SH: Coffee BLACK!