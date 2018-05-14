Salt Salon Spa Cafe Offers a New Take on Wellness

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Pedicure HQ at Salt Salon Spa Pedicure HQ at Salt Salon Spa

Like a speakeasy for beauty and wellness, the Salt Salon Spa Cafe in Minneapolis positions its spa door around the back of the building. You press a silent doorbell to get in. A blue light circles the rim of the button until the door opens, revealing a candlelit hallway that smells faintly of lavender and lemon. The concierge whispers a polite directive to remove your shoes. The spa experience—like no other in the Twin Cities—has already begun.

“Hospitality, for me, is No. 1,” says Kim Yannopoulou, a Montana native who moved to the Twin Cities 15 years ago to open Sanctuary Salonspa in Eden Prairie. She fell in love, had two kids, and stepped away from the salon scene for a decade. But in the interim, she kept thinking about her dream spa. Finally, she found an unassuming space, on Excelsior Boulevard, and opened in December. “I want guests to be taken care of from the moment they enter until the moment they leave,” Yannopoulou says.

× Expand Salt room at Salt Spa The salt room

To that end, Salt customers pay for spa services when they call to make a reservation, and that includes the gratuity. Seriously, it does. “The last thing you want to worry about after a relaxing massage is tipping,” Yannopoulou says.

True to its name, the spa’s crown jewel is its salt “cave”—really a room, with an illuminated wall of Himalayan salt blocks and a floor covered in salt rocks. A generator on the wall keeps salt moving through the air, but you wouldn’t know it, save for the churning noise and the faintest taste of salt on your lips. Believers in halotherapy—that is, dry salt treatments—make a variety of claims for its ability to remove toxicity, boost the immune system, and improve the appearance of the skin. Forty-five minutes in the salt room costs $35. Some visitors meditate. Others simply sleep, on the floor or in a lounge chair. “For me, silent time is the most beneficial,” Yannopoulou says. “I think it’s so important nowadays to just be in your brain.” For structured time in the salt cave, there’s guided meditation and yoga classes. The spa also offers massage and exfoliation treatments. Each service starts with a foot soak—in salt water, of course.

While it’s nice to be able to duck out the back door without disrupting your chill, plan another trip around the corner to the front entrance to experience the Salt salon. It’s as bright and modern as the spa is tranquil, with plenty of leafy greens and local design touches, including wall quilts by Louise Gray. The pedicure area, with its elevated wood platform and contemporary leather chairs, looks straight out of a downtown loft. And soon you’ll be able to linger after your salon and spa services: A Salt café is in the works. For now, the espresso is complimentary (and salt free). 3947 Excelsior Blvd., Mpls., 952-300-2153, experiencesalt.com

