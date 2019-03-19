H&M, Six for Good Opening at Rosedale Center

× Expand photo by Terra Sura Photography Rosedale Center

Rosedale Center has undergone a total facelift—an $80 million overhaul, which included the development of Revolution Hall, a multi-concept marketplace, new anchor tenant Von Maur, a nationally-known luxury retailer, and Rose & Loon, a rotating, makers-focused boutique featuring handcrafted goods from Midwest artisans.

To continue the momentum, it will also open a new, 20,000 square-foot H&M store this summer.

H&M, the Swedish retailer specializing in affordable, fashion-forward clothing, will open on the first level of Rosedale near Macy's. The location will feature clothing for women, men, and teens, as well as a separate section featuring on-trend accessories. H&M Rosedale will also carry an assortment of kids product, spanning clothing and accessories for newborns to young teens.

“We’re overjoyed to welcome H&M to our growing community here at Rosedale Center,” says Sarah Fossen, Director of Marketing and Experience at Rosedale Center. “We’re looking forward to adding a well-known global retailer like H&M to our impressive roster of retailers and continuing to deliver a robust shopping experience to our clientele.”

The Rosedale H&M store will mark Minnesota's eleventh location. Other Twin Cities locations include Mall of America, Southdale Center, Maplewood Mall, Ridgedale Center, The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, and Calhoun Square.

But Rosedale hasn't lost sight of the little guys. Just last week, it announced the opening of Six for Good, a local, makers-focused collaborative store concept spearheaded by Lauren VanScoy of Twin Cities-based natural beauty line Essence One.

Six for Good will give six Minnesota makers a more permanent space to call "home" after years of popping up at various makers markets around the cities. In addition to Essence One, the store will feature products from other local businesses: Thumbs Cookies, Urban Undercover, Towel Topper, Baubles & Bobbies, and Hagen and Oats.

After selling her products at Rose & Loon, VanScoy decided to venture out and open a store of her own. VanScoy signed a nine month lease with Rosedale Center.

“When given the opportunity to open a space at Rosedale Center, I knew I couldn’t dedicate what it takes right now to do it alone," says VanScoy. "So, I decided to propose this collaborative effort to other local, female-owned brands that I knew well and were interested in making a difference with their companies."

All six female-owned Twin Cities brands are all focused on giving back to the community through their retail presences. Each encompass a mission to give back to a variety of community organizations they are passionate about—from mental health awareness, to sustainable water sourcing, to LGTBQ youth, to ending sex trafficking.

"We’re inviting people to give back with us, says VanScoy. "Instead of just shopping, we invite you to join our community, do good with us and have fun while doing it."

Six for Good plans to host other local makers for rotating pop ups, as well as parties, classes and other special events geared toward supporting community efforts and giving back.

Six for Good is set to open at Rosedale mid-April. Follow along on Instagram at @sixforgood.