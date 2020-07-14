dpHUE Is Rethinking Home Hair Coloring

× Expand Donna Pohlad and Justin Anderson dpHUE founder Donna Pohlad and creative director/celeb colorist Justin Anderson

Lipstick may be considered recession-proof, but we’re learning that hair color is an essential product that just might be quarantine-proof—and we’re even more dependent on our glam squads than we thought.

So it’s no surprise that sales skyrocketed for Minneapolis-based dpHUE, the hair product company founded by Donna Pohlad and Justin Anderson, the celebrity colorist known for painting the locks of stars Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Pohlad founded the company in 2011 with a mission to rethink home hair color. She was sick of feeling like she constantly needed to cover up her grays. “I thought, There has to be other women out there sharing the same frustration,” she says. Since then, the company has shifted its focus from just home hair color to products designed to maintain color.

Make no mistake, dpHUE isn’t about eliminating the hairstylist—it’s about providing solutions that help women keep their hair color fresh and healthy between salon visits. “Whether you color your hair twice a year or twice a month, there are things you can do at home to help keep it looking its best,” says Pohlad.

× Expand dpHue dpHUE’s semi-permanent deep-conditioning Gloss+ ($35) adds shine and deepens color.

The product line is rooted in salon-quality cult favorites, including ACV products (apple cider vinegar), which help lock in color, strengthen strands, and remove dirt from the hair and scalp, as well as pigmented shampoos and conditioners, glosses, and oils. But it’s the color boosters—permanent root touch-up kits, temporary color touch-up sprays, and the new blonding brush, created in partnership with Kristin Cavallari (another one of Anderson’s clients)—that are flying off the shelves.

The company is also dedicated to helping stylists and salons through its industry app, where independent hairstylists can order products for their customers. During the mandatory stay-at-home orders, Pohlad and Anderson made the decision to up commission for out-of-work stylists from 35 percent to 50 percent. Since then, dpHUE’s seeing record-breaking sales and is scrambling to keep its bestsellers in stock.

Will sales decrease once our salons are back? Perhaps. But we’re willing to bet some of us will continue to stockpile color care product—in case of emergency, of course.

DpHUE products can be purchased from its website or retail partners (Ulta, Sephora, and Dermstore). dphue.com