On October 9, we will once again bring our annual runway fashion show, Fashionopolis, to Aria. This year will mark our seventh annual Fashionopolis (P.S. Do you have your tickets yet? Hurry...because they always sell out!), and we're taking cues from the globe's fashion capitals to pull international-inspired looks found locally at our favorite boutiques and designers' studios.

In preparation for the big show, we are, for the first time ever, hosting a series of Fall fashion-centric pop-ups (or micro fashion shows, as we are calling them) in partnership with some of our favorite local malls and shopping centers—Galleria, Ridgedale, and Rosedale. Enter: The Road to Fashionopolis.

Each pop-up will help set the stage for the main event, and highlight on-trend outfits influenced by some of the chicest cities, all created from pieces found at stores within each mall. Attendees will have the chance to hear from the mall's trend experts, plus our Trend & Style Editor, Madeline Nachbar, as they talk about some of the season's top trends and offer shopping and styling tips and tricks.

Fashionistas, it’s time to get out and hit your favorite stores in search of the perfect fall ‘fits. Who's ready to hit the road and #shoplocal?

Saturday, September 21: Galleria

First up on our tour de Fashionopolis is a pitstop at Galleria. Stylist Grant Whittaker will showcase looks inspired by Paris Fashion Week, the iconic designers and street style of the tres chic fashion capital of the world. Each look is comprised of pieces pulled from various Galleria fashion stores. The Galleria event will be held in the west atrium near Louis Vuitton. Purchase a VIP ticket ($15) to reserve seat and a swag bag, or simply reserve a free spot for standing room only. Event details here.

Wednesday, October 3: Rosedale Center

Next, we'll sit down with Rosedale Center's dynamic new fashion director and local stylist and writer Jahna Peloquin as she takes on trendsetting Toyko. The Galleria event will be held in the west atrium near Louis Vuitton. Purchase a VIP ticket ($20) to reserve seat and a swag bag, or simply reserve a free spot for standing room only. Event details here.

Saturday, October 5: Ridgedale Center

To conclude, we'll travel across the pond (A.K.A. Minnetonka) to talk London-inspired fashion with Jodi Mayers, resident personal stylist and shopper for Ridgedale Center. There, she'll showcase swoon-worthy looks inspired by the stylish British city’s heaviest influences (think: London punk, Savile Row, and the royal family). Purchase a VIP ticket ($10) to reserve seat and a swag bag, or simply reserve a free spot for standing room only. Event details here.

Learn more about the Road To Fashionopolis over on Twin Cities Live.