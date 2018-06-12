Restoration Hardware (Quietly) Opens First Twin Cities Outlet Store

× Expand Restoration Hardware

Other than an e-blast to customers on its Twin Cities distribution list, upscale home furnishings retailer Restoration Hardware (now "RH") flew under the radar and opened its first Minnesota outlet store at West End in St. Louis Park.

West End property manager Jodi Coyer says RH Outlet—which is the shopping center's first permanent outlet store—signed a one-year lease to test the waters. The shopping center is predominantly made up of women's retailers, restaurants, and bars.

Items in the 10,000-square-foot showroom will be 20 percent to 60 percent below the price in its full-price showrooms, including the one in Galleria in Edina. The RH Outlet sells furniture almost exclusively, including sofas, sectionals, beds, nightstands, dining room tables and chairs, accent tables, outdoor seating, and bathroom vanities. Most of the items are discontinued from the main store or returns in scratch-and-dent condition.

Last year, RH added a $100-a-year members program that includes an additional 25 percent discount. However, that discount won't apply at the outlet store. All sales are final at the outlet, and delivery is offered for a fee through two independent moving companies. The store, open daily, is located at 1676 West End Blvd., Suite 2385, in St. Louis Park.

