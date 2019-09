× Expand photo courtesy of Requisite Requisite North Loop

After three years at high-end North Loop co-op style retailer D.NOLO, Requisite has expanded and reopened in the form of a standalone store on Washington Ave.

The women's fashion boutique, owned by Libby Coyne, is now open in the former Wilson & Willy's space. 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7387. Follow Requisite on Instagram @requisitenorthloop.