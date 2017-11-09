Must-Shop Twin Cities Corners

× Expand Shopping 48th and Grand Photos by David Bowman

48th and Grand Avenue

Minneapolis

Nestled near Fuller Park in Tangletown is an enclave of charming storefronts where you can buy your child a two-wheeler, try on the latest Ulla Johnson slides, pick up a vintage handbag, and still make time for a facial and a happy hour sangria. Tangletown Bike Shop (322 W. 48th St.) specializes in new and refurbished bicycles for all ages, plus tune-ups and rentals. Across the street, Michelle LeBlanc’s fashion following has grown to the degree that she moved Mille (4760 Grand Ave. S.) to a larger space this fall to showcase her upscale women’s apparel, accessories, and fragrances. Walk next door to find a treasure you never knew you needed—vintage brooches, handbags, and glassware—at A Little Bird on Grand (4754 Grand Ave. S.). Shop compassionately for gifts and accessories at Éthique Nouveau (317 W. 48th St.), where every purchase benefits animal advocacy programs. Treat yourself to a spa service at Tula (323 W. 48th St.). And stop in La Fresca (4750 Grand Ave.) for Mexican nouveau cuisine in a friendly café atmosphere.

Selby Avenue

St. Paul

When BlackBlue set up shop at Selby and Dale in 2009, followed by Primp in 2010, we cheered . . . and worried they’d struggle. Would St. Paul shoppers really look beyond Grand Avenue? More than seven years later, both boutiques are local success stories that helped pioneer a rebirth of Selby Avenue, which is now dominated by indie merchants including one of the Twin Cities’ edgiest fashion boutiques, Idun (495 Selby Ave.). But the new excitement is in the middle of the block, where Revival Saint Paul (525 Selby Ave.) is drawing big crowds for its southern fried chicken. Across the street, the 526 building is attracting a new generation of shoppers, salon goers, and wellness enthusiasts. Molly Black bought the old FIVETWOSIX Salon and turned it into Gem Salon and Spa with splashes of millennial pink and plenty of greens to punctuate its modern vibe. Truce recently opened its first St. Paul outpost in the 526 with plenty of seating to linger over your liquid greens. Across the hall, Corazon offers a lively array of gifts, plus a Faribault Woolen Mills shop and vintage goods in back. Next door, Ten Thousand Villages (520 Selby Ave.) sells fair-trade goods. Rounding out the block are Fleur de Lis flower shop, Solo Vino wine shop, and Great Harvest Bread.

44th and France Avenue

Minneapolis + Edina

While it might be premature to call it the new 50th & France, there’s definitely new energy in the air and more people on the streets around 44th and France. This triangle on the edge of Edina and Minneapolis has long been a destination—for plants from Sunnyside Garden, wine from France 44, and a burger and fries at Convention Grill. But it’s becoming the new address of choice for a variety of businesses that want that tucked-into-the-neighborhood feel with a slightly slower pace and easier parking. Locally owned hair color brand dpHUE recently relocated from 50th & France, offering take-home kits, hair care products, and in-store color services (4405 France Ave. S., Edina). Goodnight Moon children’s boutique also moved over from 50th & France (4388 France Ave. S., Edina). Bean + Ro gift and stationery shop moved to a sunny new space in the area (4528 France Ave. S., Edina). When you’re ready to refuel, the new hot spot is Penny’s Coffee (3509 W. 44th St., Mpls.).