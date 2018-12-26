After Christmas Sales 2018

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Stephanie's store

The lull of the week between Christmas and NYE is upon us, and what better way to persevere through the cookie coma than a shopping spree? Grab those gift cards and check out a variety of local sales that’ll get you gussied up for the New Year. Ready, set, shop!

Show & Tell

Get cozy after Christmas with a variety of minimalistic and woodsy stationery, accessories, home goods, and more. Use code SHOWANDTELL for 20 percent off everything in-store and online. 5257 Chicago Ave., upstatemn.com

Hazel & Rose

Don’t be afraid to jump the gun on your post-holiday haul—Hazel & Rose’s 20 percent off online sale runs December 26 only! shophazelandrose.com

Stephanie’s

The Winter Break Blowout Sale is back with discounts of up to 70 percent on clothing and accessories, and 50 percent off all handbags and shoes. 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, stephaniesshop.com

Mille

Take an additional 50 percent off sale items in-store and online with code EXTRA50OFF. 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., shopmille.com

Cooks of Crocus Hill

Stock up on all things kitchenware with up to 50 percent off clearance items. St. Paul, Stillwater, Mpls., cooksofcrocushill.com

Grethen House

Sixty percent off a whole host of new items sweetens the week up to NYE without the cookie carbs. 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, grethenhouse.com

Statement Boutique

Get 40 percent off on winter merchandise. 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls, statementboutique.com

MartinPatrick3

Spiffy up for NYE with 40 percent off all sale merchandise at MP3. 212 3rd Ave. N., Ste. 106, Mpls, martinpatrick3.com

44 North

BOGO 50 percent off full-priced apparel and shoes lasts through December 26 only! 823 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 44northboutique.com

Flirt Boutique

The 10-day semi-annual sale is back on! Get 50 percent off all sale merchandise. 177 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, flirt-boutique.com

Nordstrom

Hop over to the Half-Yearly Sale for up to 50 percent off through January 2. Mall of America and Ridgedale Center, nordstrom.com

Max’s

Get 30-80 percent off a variety of chocolate, jewelry, decor, and more through January 19. 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, stylebymax.com

Pharmacie

Everything is 20 percent off until the end of the year! Get your fix of menswear, home goods, and more. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls, pharmaciempls.com

Dugo

Get 20 percent off already-reduced merchandise through December 30. Galleria, dressupgoout.com

Roe Wolfe

The more you spend, the more you save! Get 20 percent off one, 30 percent off two, or 40 percent off three pairs of jeans. Galleria, roewolfeboutique.com

Victory Vintage

Stock up on next year’s Christmas decor with deep discounts on holiday items. 3505 W. 44th St., Mpls., shopvictory.com