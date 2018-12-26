After Christmas Sales 2018

Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Stephanie's store
The lull of the week between Christmas and NYE is upon us, and what better way to persevere through the cookie coma than a shopping spree? Grab those gift cards and check out a variety of local sales that’ll get you gussied up for the New Year. Ready, set, shop!
Show & Tell
Get cozy after Christmas with a variety of minimalistic and woodsy stationery, accessories, home goods, and more. Use code SHOWANDTELL for 20 percent off everything in-store and online. 5257 Chicago Ave., upstatemn.com
Hazel & Rose
Don’t be afraid to jump the gun on your post-holiday haul—Hazel & Rose’s 20 percent off online sale runs December 26 only! shophazelandrose.com
Stephanie’s
The Winter Break Blowout Sale is back with discounts of up to 70 percent on clothing and accessories, and 50 percent off all handbags and shoes. 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, stephaniesshop.com
Mille
Take an additional 50 percent off sale items in-store and online with code EXTRA50OFF. 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., shopmille.com
Cooks of Crocus Hill
Stock up on all things kitchenware with up to 50 percent off clearance items. St. Paul, Stillwater, Mpls., cooksofcrocushill.com
Grethen House
Sixty percent off a whole host of new items sweetens the week up to NYE without the cookie carbs. 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, grethenhouse.com
Statement Boutique
Get 40 percent off on winter merchandise. 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls, statementboutique.com
MartinPatrick3
Spiffy up for NYE with 40 percent off all sale merchandise at MP3. 212 3rd Ave. N., Ste. 106, Mpls, martinpatrick3.com
44 North
BOGO 50 percent off full-priced apparel and shoes lasts through December 26 only! 823 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 44northboutique.com
Flirt Boutique
The 10-day semi-annual sale is back on! Get 50 percent off all sale merchandise. 177 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, flirt-boutique.com
Nordstrom
Hop over to the Half-Yearly Sale for up to 50 percent off through January 2. Mall of America and Ridgedale Center, nordstrom.com
Max’s
Get 30-80 percent off a variety of chocolate, jewelry, decor, and more through January 19. 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, stylebymax.com
Pharmacie
Everything is 20 percent off until the end of the year! Get your fix of menswear, home goods, and more. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls, pharmaciempls.com
Dugo
Get 20 percent off already-reduced merchandise through December 30. Galleria, dressupgoout.com
Roe Wolfe
The more you spend, the more you save! Get 20 percent off one, 30 percent off two, or 40 percent off three pairs of jeans. Galleria, roewolfeboutique.com
Victory Vintage
Stock up on next year’s Christmas decor with deep discounts on holiday items. 3505 W. 44th St., Mpls., shopvictory.com