Patio Season Is Upon Us

Summertime items
After surviving the Polar Vortex, we eagerly await the hot days just around the corner. Stretch beyond winter’s four walls and feather your summer nest—be it porch, pool house, or patio—with these stylish picks that encourage summertime bliss.
Kick up your feet
Invest in a chair-ottoman pair with removable cushions that can withstand elements like UV and mildew. The chair frames can be oiled to maintain their original color or left alone to develop a patina. Lounge chair ($895) and ottoman ($450), from Design Within Reach, Galleria, 952-920-0225
Set the tone
The CB2 x Fred Segal collection embodies laid-back style with a retro spin. A natural, woven light makes for a dazzling welcome. Pendant light ($249), by CB2 x Fred Segal, from CB2, 3045 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-821-9303
Drown it out
A Bluetooth speaker (and lantern combo!) makes a great companion for al fresco entertaining. Sound lantern ($479), by Pablo Designs, also from Design Within Reach
Debris, be gone
Barefoot season calls for smooth floors. A pink dustpan and brush set keeps surfaces clean, and your disposition sunny. Dustpan set ($95), from Brooke & Lou, brookeandlou.com
Chill it or plant it
Local designer Julia Moss gives vintage Champagne buckets a new lease on life with dazzling color. Use a Champagne bucket the old-fashioned way or make yours a home for plants. Champagne chiller ($245), from Julia Moss Designs, 2508 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., 612-361-7050
Freshen up
Brooke & Lou’s life-friendly fabrics are perfect for the outdoors. Last season’s furniture certainly deserves a pop of fresh color. There’s always a reason for new throw pillows in on-trend colorways. Pillows ($65 each), also from Brooke & Lou