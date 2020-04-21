Patina Stores Now Open for Curbside Pickup

× Expand Patina owners Rick Haase and Christine Ward

Hometown hero Patina Stores announced yesterday that its chain of eight Twin Cities stores will reopen for curbside pickup and shipping phone orders. In addition, the brand is working on a new website with e-commerce capabilities. According to a source at Patina, the brand hopes to have the site up and running by the end of this week.

To help with order placing, each location has personal shoppers ready to answer any inquiries over the phone. Until the website is up and running, Patina is sparking ideas and showcasing new product on its Facebook and Instagram.

Items can be picked up curbside Monday-Saturday from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. and Sunday 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. View the full list of Patina stores and phone numbers here.