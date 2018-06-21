Parc Boutique Makes the Move to North Loop

× Expand Photo courtesy of Parc Parc Boutique Parc's Northeast Minneapolis storefront

Northeast veteran Parc has announced it will close its E. Hennepin Ave. shop doors on Friday, June 22 . . . only to reopen across the Mississippi river in the bustling North Loop district.

The new space (located in an old historic building next to Lappin Lighting and Shoester Shoes) holds classic Nolo charm—which is why Parc owner Thao Nguyen opted for it over a new build. "Our space has beautiful brick work and stunning archways, and we're already dreaming of ways to merchandise and Instagram the heck out of it," says Nguyen. She also confirms that the new store will mirror the signature Parc aesthetic, but take a slightly updated look.

"Although we've loved being in Northeast these past ten years, I felt like it was time for a change. And because a lot of our customers live in the North Loop area, selecting the new 'hood was easy," says Nguyen.

Folks out and about in Northeast on June 22 are encouraged to stop in from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. for some bubbly as Nguyen toasts goodbye to the decade-old space. The shop will reopen at its new address (212 N. 2nd St. Ste. 102) mid-July. Nguyen recommends following the shop's Instagram (@parcshop) for more details about a soft opening. She and her team are also planning a grand opening party, slated for Thursday, August 16.

Parc Boutique Sneak peek of the new North Loop store

In an effort to lighten the inventory pre-move, Parc is offering 30-50 percent off select summer styles. While the brick-and-mortar will be closed for a few short weeks before the Nolo store opens its doors, the online shop is still open 24/7, with orders shipping out in 1-2 business days.

About Parc: Parc is a clothing and lifestyle store based in Minneapolis, Minnesota established in 2008 focusing on simplistic, wearable pieces and unique goods from independent designers. Each and every item is hand picked to curate a collection of thoughtful and well-made pieces that will last a lifetime.

