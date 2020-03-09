Palette By Pak Condenses Your Favorite Beauty Products On-the-Go

× Expand photo courtesy of Palette by Pak Palette by Pak

Packing beauty products for a flight isn’t without its headaches. Most of us find ourselves sifting through toiletries 30 minutes prior to airport departure (just me?), because chances are you forgot to load up on mini versions of your favorite products. Or perhaps your procrastination may have resulted in TSA throwing away your bulky bottle of face wash? Or what about your makeshift travel jar of serum that exploded all over your dopp kit...ring any bells?

Many a thing can go wrong when trying to stow away skincare goops, gunks and glops. And for the product-obsessed, TSA feels somewhat like a minefield.

Nearly three years ago, mother of four and local attorney Kate Westad found herself in the all-too-familiar product packing dilemma before jetting off on a solo trip to Paris. She grew tired of constantly investing in single-package use, non-recyclable travel minis and felt she was forced to compromise her beauty regimen when she’d go out of town—or even to the gym.

"All of my products were slathered on my bed," says Westad, a self-proclaimed skincare junkie and entrepreneur at heart, who became immediately obsessed with finding an on-the-go storage solution for beauty gurus. “We have reuseable coffee cups and water bottles...I thought, there has to be a way to create something chic, modern and eco-friendly for skin and body products."

It didn't take long before Westad created her brainchild, Palette by Pak, a startup behind zero-waste beauty organization solutions. The brand's first product? The Original High Fiver ($39)—a stackable palette of five resealable, leak-resistant pots for holding powders, creams, gels, oils and liquids (and sliding straight through security). Bonus: Each squishy, flexible capsule is removable for easy access to every drop, rinsing, and repeating.

While Westad’s nifty packing pal helps save money on travel sizes, it also helps reduce environmental footprints by eliminating single package use. Even the locally-designed and manufactured High Fiver is green—from the base (made of recycled plastic), to the customer mailer envelopes (100 percent recovered trash), to the biodegradable and compostable paper tube packaging (88 percent post-consumer waste).

“When it comes to making sustainable choices, a lot of people want to do better. They just need the right tools,” says Westad. “If you eliminate even a third of your waste when traveling, then you’re making a difference.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Palette by Pak Palette by Pak

After a successful stint testing her product around the country at b3ta, the experiential retail concept, Westad is now working on rolling out new partnerships with local and national retailers with shared passions for beauty and sustainability. As for future products? According to Wested, she has "big plans" for her brand of beauty reuseables and on-the-go organization solutions. "It's my goal to become a household name in the eco-smart, indie beauty space," she says. High five to that! palettebypak.com