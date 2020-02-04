Support Childhood Cancer Research Through Pajamas with Love

× Expand Courtesy of Pajamas with Love Pajamas with Love

When she was 4 years old, Leela Rao’s daughter Pryianka was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and began a four year journey that involved going in and out of hospitals. Her daughter never liked the pajamas that the hospitals gave her, and would pack her own before going to what she and her family referred to as their “condo in the city.”

During one stay at the hospital, Priyanka asked her mother for a laptop. In response, Rao suggested that Priyanka start her own business to raise the money for one.

“She looked at me like, ‘Are you kidding me, mom?’” Rao said. “‘How on Earth am I going to run a business from a hospital room?’”

Priyanka and Rao came up with a plan for Priyanka to make and sell lanyards and bracelets for a dollar a piece, straight from her hospital bed. It didn’t take long for her business to blossom, and Priyanka’s room turned into a storefront complete with a cash register. She sold her products to hospital staff and people who came by to visit, and after saving over 300 dollars, Priyanka nearly reached her goal, until her leukemia claimed her life at 8.

After her passing, Priyanka’s entrepreneurial spirit (and love for comfy pajamas) inspired her mother to start a business of her own: Pajamas with Love.

From the beginning of her hospital trips, Priyanka would bring her own pajamas and bed sheets since the ones issued by the hospital felt unfamiliar. Her brother, Nihal, would come visit during weekends, and bring his own set of pajamas, too. Doing things that children normally do at home at the hospital can instill a sense of normalcy, Leela says, so to make the hospital room feel like home, the family would do what they would normally do during weekends, just in a different setting. In the future, Rao hopes to create a ‘Pajama Party Experience’ at hospitals where the children staying and their siblings can get together for game nights and pizza parties.

When coming up with ideas for the pajamas, Rao wanted them to be easy for parents to dress their children in, and for them to help make bedtime fun. Each of the pajama’s designs feature little P's in them, both for the name of the brand and Priyanka. Some parents have told Rao that their children like to try counting all the P's before bed.

“We couldn’t get help in time,” Rao says. “But we’re consciously making it possible for someone else.” Which is why Rao wants to give back after all the help she received during Priyanka’s illness: Fifty percent of profits from Pajamas with Love go toward benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

pajamaswithlove.com