Outdoor Furniture Brand Yardbird is Back

Yardbird, the socially-conscious and cost-effective outdoor furniture brand, is back and bigger than before. After a successful retail test in 2017, the company proved its concept in less than four weeks, selling more than $1 million of inventory at a popup store, and has now launched its first direct-to-consumer brand and new St. Louis Park showroom.

Created by father and son duo Bob and Jay Dillon, the two have decided to eliminate the middle man to import, warehouse, and ship all product themselves in order to bring the best-priced and highest-quality outdoor furniture to customers. "The idea of Yardbird began when we looked at the industry and realized the price disparity in the outdoor furniture industry, ” says Jay Dillon.

Bob and Jay each bring extensive hands-on experience to the brand. Bob is an entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in the home and garden industry. Jay moved to Hong Kong for several years to get a first-hand understanding of manufacturing in Asia in preparation for the launch.

Yardbird is also the first outdoor furniture brand to make sustainability part of its mission. While in Asia, Jay found it impossible to ignore the ongoing epidemic of plastic litter on beaches, in waterways, and ocean-bound susceptible locations. As a result, Yardbird has collected and incorporated over 30,000 pounds of intercepted ocean plastic in its 2018 collection, with 50 percent of every handmade resin wicker set made of this recycled material. They've got plans to increase the content to 70 percent in 2019.

When customers are ready to retire any of their Yardbird pieces, the company will happily reclaim and repurpose it, giving it new life far from any landfill.

"We’re committed to an ongoing journey to reduce our carbon footprint within our entire supply chain, and we’re already making great strides in other areas, such as our packaging, by using bubble wrap and cardboard made from recycled materials," says Jay.

Yardbird has launched with 10 core collections made of high quality, eco-friendly resin wicker and aluminum. Complete sets including a couch, love seat or sectional, two chairs and a table range from $1,280 to $3,499. The collection also includes fire tables, ottomans, covers, and throw pillows. Yardbird also offers free shipping on orders over $1,500, which includes white glove delivery in most locations, set-up, and disposal of the packaging materials.

Shop the core collections at its local showroom, now open at 8215 MN-7 in St. Louis Park, and online at yardbird.com.

