One Store Three Ways: Show & Tell MPLS

Show and Tell
Chicago Avenue’s Show & Tell MPLS is the epitome of a curated makers’ market, showcasing one-of-a-kind goods from artists around the globe. Three of our editors hit up the Northwoods-modern shop. Check out what items they’re coveting now.
Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
Jayne Haugen Olson, editor in chief
porcelain pitcher
It was love at first sight. The porcelain pitcher (creamy white is my fave) looks a little bit art deco, a little Scandinavian, and very modern. Pitcher ($120), by Edgewood Made
Mr Rogers Mug
I’m a girl from the ’70s—I watched Mom do decoupage while I was watching Mr. Rogers—and this mug just spoke to me. Mug ($52), by Justin Rothshank, others to choose from, including Michelle Obama
I received sage advice decades ago to choose (and use) kitchenwares that elevate even the most day-to-day cooking duties. Gold-tone stainless steel measuring cups with teak handles ($48)
Madiline Nachbar
Madiline Nachbar trend and style editor
Painting
Owner Kristofer Bowman’s curated selection of art is unmatched, and I have my eye on this piece for my home office. Painting ($245), by Jeanne Hedstrom
Imagine how much more enjoyable sweeping will be with beautiful and functional supplies. Hand brush, dustpan, and wall hooks ($90), by Andrée Jardin
My husband may be the cook of the house, but this Scandi can’t pass up a Swedish cookbook. Plus: It’d look great on a coffee table. Lagom book ($30)
Matherwell
These Guatemalan fair-trade rugs define Northwoods living. They also make great throws on the bed or over a sofa. Motherwell 5-by-8 rug ($645), by Meso Goods
A-frame tote
This vibrant tote is a new must-have. It’s perfect for holding notebooks and my laptop and hauling styling gear to a photo shoot. A-frame tote ($120), by Utility Canvas
Mug
Clearwater ceramicist David Swenson turns out one-of-a-kind works of art. I use mine to hold flowers and drink hot tea. Mug (prices start at $48), by David Swenson
Candles
Fan Favorite
Each editor shopped separately, yet all loved the hexagon beeswax taper candles, which are especially sexy in black. (set of four, $38), by Tatine, and brass candleholders ($12–$16), by Be Home