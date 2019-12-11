One Store Three Ways: Show & Tell MPLS

× Expand Show and Tell

Chicago Avenue’s Show & Tell MPLS is the epitome of a curated makers’ market, showcasing one-of-a-kind goods from artists around the globe. Three of our editors hit up the Northwoods-modern shop. Check out what items they’re coveting now.

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Jayne Haugen Olson Jayne Haugen Olson, editor in chief

porcelain pitcher

It was love at first sight. The porcelain pitcher (creamy white is my fave) looks a little bit art deco, a little Scandinavian, and very modern. Pitcher ($120), by Edgewood Made

Mr Rogers Mug

I’m a girl from the ’70s—I watched Mom do decoupage while I was watching Mr. Rogers—and this mug just spoke to me. Mug ($52), by Justin Rothshank, others to choose from, including Michelle Obama

I received sage advice decades ago to choose (and use) kitchenwares that elevate even the most day-to-day cooking duties. Gold-tone stainless steel measuring cups with teak handles ($48)

× Expand Madiline Nachbar Madiline Nachbar trend and style editor

Painting

Owner Kristofer Bowman’s curated selection of art is unmatched, and I have my eye on this piece for my home office. Painting ($245), by Jeanne Hedstrom

Imagine how much more enjoyable sweeping will be with beautiful and functional supplies. Hand brush, dustpan, and wall hooks ($90), by Andrée Jardin

My husband may be the cook of the house, but this Scandi can’t pass up a Swedish cookbook. Plus: It’d look great on a coffee table. Lagom book ($30)

Matherwell

These Guatemalan fair-trade rugs define Northwoods living. They also make great throws on the bed or over a sofa. Motherwell 5-by-8 rug ($645), by Meso Goods

A-frame tote

This vibrant tote is a new must-have. It’s perfect for holding notebooks and my laptop and hauling styling gear to a photo shoot. A-frame tote ($120), by Utility Canvas

Mug

Clearwater ceramicist David Swenson turns out one-of-a-kind works of art. I use mine to hold flowers and drink hot tea. Mug (prices start at $48), by David Swenson

Candles

Fan Favorite

Each editor shopped separately, yet all loved the hexagon beeswax taper candles, which are especially sexy in black. (set of four, $38), by Tatine, and brass candleholders ($12–$16), by Be Home