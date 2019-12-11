One Store Three Ways: Show & Tell MPLS

Three of our editors hit up the Northwoods-modern shop to find goodies from around the globe.

by , ,

Chicago Avenue’s Show & Tell MPLS is the epitome of a curated makers’ market, showcasing one-of-a-kind goods from artists around the globe. Three of our editors hit up the Northwoods-modern shop. Check out what items they’re coveting now.

It was love at first sight. The porcelain pitcher (creamy white is my fave) looks a little bit art deco, a little Scandinavian, and very modern. Pitcher ($120), by Edgewood Made

I’m a girl from the ’70s—I watched Mom do decoupage while I was watching Mr. Rogers—and this mug just spoke to me. Mug ($52), by Justin Rothshank, others to choose from, including Michelle Obama

I received sage advice decades ago to choose (and use) kitchenwares that elevate even the most day-to-day cooking duties. Gold-tone stainless steel measuring cups with teak handles ($48)

Owner Kristofer Bowman’s curated selection of art is unmatched, and I have my eye on this piece for my home office. Painting ($245), by Jeanne Hedstrom

Imagine how much more enjoyable sweeping will be with beautiful and functional supplies. Hand brush, dustpan, and wall hooks ($90), by Andrée Jardin

My husband may be the cook of the house, but this Scandi can’t pass up a Swedish cookbook. Plus: It’d look great on a coffee table. Lagom book ($30)

These Guatemalan fair-trade rugs define Northwoods living. They also make great throws on the bed or over a sofa. Motherwell 5-by-8 rug ($645), by Meso Goods

This vibrant tote is a new must-have. It’s perfect for holding notebooks and my laptop and hauling styling gear to a photo shoot. A-frame tote ($120), by Utility Canvas

Clearwater ceramicist David Swenson turns out one-of-a-kind works of art. I use mine to hold flowers and drink hot tea. Mug (prices start at $48), by David Swenson

Fan Favorite

Each editor shopped separately, yet all loved the hexagon beeswax taper candles, which are especially sexy in black. (set of four, $38), by Tatine, and brass candleholders ($12–$16), by Be Home