Oh Baby! Comes to Mall of America

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams oh baby! co-founder Mary Lauer

Upscale baby and child brand owners (and Twin Cities retail veterans) Tom and Mary Lauer will open a new oh baby! store at Mall of America this month. The Lauers, who also own home decor and interior design studio que sera' in Excelsior, will continue operating their two other oh baby! locations at 50th & France and in Wayzata.

The new store, situated on mall's first floor outside of Nordstrom, will showcase the Lauers' exclusive oh baby! brand line—apparel and accessories that are locally designed by Mary herself and manufactured in the company’s Northeast Minneapolis warehouse. The Lauers also distribute their oh baby! products to third-party stores and boutiques across the globe.

But Mall of America isn't exactly "new" territory for the couple. In 1994, they launched their first-ever retail store at MOA after they were selected to participate in the mall's Entrepreneur Partnership Program (EPP). There, they sold handcrafted furniture and hand-painted children’s clothing before they made the move to Galleria Edina.

“We’re delighted to have oh baby! at MOA,” says Kathy Rusche, VP of Leasing at MOA. “Mary and Tom are among the many top retailers who’ve been first to market in debuting their brands at MOA, including Nordstrom, Apple, Zara, Burberry and many more. With oh baby!, we’re looking forward to another exciting chapter in this incredible local success story.”

The luxe baby wares are slated to hit Mall of America on November 14. ohbabystyle.com