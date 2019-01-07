Oh baby! is Moving to 50th & France

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams President and CEO Mary Lauer oh baby! President and CEO Mary Lauer

For nearly 25 years, Mary and Tom Lauer operated their upscale children's fashion and home furnishings store oh baby! out of Galleria Edina. Now, the two have announced plans to move the shop into a new space just a few miles away at 50th and France.

"After many successful years at Galleria, we felt like it was time to go out on the streets," says Tom Lauer, co-founder and CFO of oh baby! "Like Wayzata and Excelsior, this charming, walkable neighborhood has wonderful spirit of place, plus a compelling mix of independent and national retailers, great restaurants and processional businesses," continues Mary Lauer, president and CEO of oh baby!

The new 1,500 square-foot space (which is nearly twice the size of the Wayzata storefront) will showcase the Lauer's exclusive oh baby! brand line of clothing and accessories (designed by Mary and manufactured in its Northeast Minneapolis warehouse) in addition to other designer children's fashion and home furnishings—including baby and toddler clothing, shoes, bedding, furniture and nursery decor. It will also include a nursery design studio and a space for the oh baby! staff to fulfill its e-commerce operations.

The Lauers will continue to operate the oh baby! on Wayzata's Lake Street, in addition to que será, the home furnishings boutique and interior design studio, in Excelsior.

In preparation for the move, everything—from apparel to furniture to toys— in the Galleria store is marked at 30 to 90 percent off. The Galleria store will stay open throughout the majority of January before the new space, located at 5005 France Avenue, opens in February. ohbabystyle.com