Cooks of Crocus Hill Turns Stillwater Store Into an Outlet

Last week veteran gourmet food store and cooking school Cooks of Crocus Hill not only reopened its flagship Grand Ave. store—it also turned its Stillwater location into a sale outlet.

Normally around this time of year, Cooks is gearing up to host its annual warehouse sale, which started as a garage sale behind the St. Paul store and has since morphed into a yearly affair. But this year, a warehouse sale was out of the question due to the brand's two-month long closure. According to Cooks of Crocus Hill owner Karl Benson, after using the time off to remerchandise and reimagine its Main Street location, an outlet concept was the best path forward.

The Cooks outlet stocks reduced-priced samples and discounted cookware from previous seasons, plus a selection of scratch-and-dent, discontinued items and equipment gently-used in the Cooks' cooking classes.

"We're just going to try it," says Benson. Benson reports that the Main Street location seems to draw in a different type of customer than its North Loop and St. Paul locations due to Stillwater's touristy vibe.

Cooks' North Loop store, which, according to Benson is very class-dependent, remains closed. "Our cooking classes and events are big traffic drivers at that space," says Benson, who plans to resume that side of the business at a reduced capacity next month.

As a response to the pandemic, Cooks has pivoted to virtual private events—corporate, bridal showers, bachelorette parties—and at-home cooking classes. Its also taking this time to reexamine its class offerings. "Until we get a truer picture of where we are, we're scheduling a reduced curriculum as well as reduced participation," says Benson. That also means prepping stations according to Minnesota Health Department safe food handling guidelines, taking attendees' temperatures, and requiring them to wear masks and wash their hands repeatedly.

"We're assessing class offerings to better align with the changing needs and desires of customers—at-home baking, quick meals, assembly meals, grilling, cooking together, date nights, etc." says Benson. Cooks has also created a "virtual instruction studio" in its Grand Ave. kitchen where they will continue filming and making online content available via cooksofcrocushill.com.