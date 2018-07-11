Northeast Shop Hazel & Rose is Moving

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Hazel & Rose Hazel & Rose's Northeast Storefront

From Nordeast...to Nolo. That seems to be the trend among Minneapolis retailers.

Sustainable and ethical fashion boutique Hazel & Rose is following in the tracks of Pacifier and Parc Boutique and moving to the other side of the Hennepin Avenue Bridge.

After two and a half years in the shop's location inside The Broadway building in Northeast, co-owners Bobbi Barron and Emma Olson wanted to find a storefront with improved visibility and street access. The store will relocate into the new Borealis North Loop, a live/work apartment building zoned for multi-use and—just like Hazel & Rose—committed to sustainability.

The new, loft-style space will have its own entrance on the street level of the apartment building. Olson and Barron confirm that the decision to move was less about the neighborhood and more about the space itself.

"Each room will be utilized to tell a story with the goods the shop carries, and the kitchen will make in-store events much easier to handle," says Olson. Olson and Barron also confirm that the boutique will continue to carry sustainable and ethical clothing and accessories, as well as expand its vintage offering.

"Those who are doing retail in an interesting way are taking it to a different level, making it more conceptual," says Barron. "We were inspired by some of the shop concepts we visited the last time we were in New York. We believe retail is just as much about the experience and the feeling a customer gets in a space as it is about shopping."

× Expand Photo courtesy of Borealis Hazel & Rose Sneak peek of the new North Loop store

The Northeast shop will remain open through Saturday, August 4, and reopen at its new location (721 N. 1st St., Ste. 117) on Thursday, August 9. Olson and Barron plan to host a grand re-opening celebration on September 8. During the four-day closure, Hazel & Rose will run various sales and promotions in its online boutique.

