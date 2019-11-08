Nordstrom Teases Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

× Expand Courtesy of Mall of America Nordstrom Mall of America

Get ready to bookmark. On November 27, Nordstrom will launch its much-anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale nationwide.

But first, the retailer is teasing some of the products we can expect to see go on sale, and we're talking as low as 70 percent off. Just to name a few: faux leather leggings–anyone remember that Friends episode?–women's clothes, shoes, jewelry, handbags, makeup, men's clothes, kid's clothes, and outerwear for everyone.

Fan-fave brands like Ugg, Hunter, Madewell, Nike, Halogen, Kiehl's, Topshop, and Rebecca Minkoff are part of the preview. The luxury retail chain says shoppers can also expect discounts on Dyson, just in time for holiday cleaning.

The brand's discount sister, Nordstrom Rack, will also offer up to 70 percent off apparel, accessories, and shoes from top brands throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

Nordstrom's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals launch Wednesday, November 27. Preview beginning November 8, nordstrom.com.