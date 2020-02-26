New Year New Gear collage
1. Bundle up
Courtesy of Aritzia
Aritzia's super puff jacket
Canadian company Aritzia’s super puff is designed to keep you super toasty to and from the gym. Super puff jacket ($250), by Tna, from Aritzia, Mall of America, 952-854-1275
2. Stand out
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Leggings from JoyLab
Ditch your all-black workout wardrobe and try a pant with personality. Leggings ($40), by JoyLab, from Target, multiple metro locations, target.com
3. Hands free
Courtesy of Lululemon
Belt bag from Lululemon
A belt bag (or fanny pack—you decide) won’t take up too much space in your gym locker and easily transitions you from barre to brewery. Belt bag ($38), from Lululemon, multiple metro locations, lululemon.com
4. Fly feet
Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max 270 sneakers
Kick-start 2020 with fresh and breathable footwear. Air Max 270 sneakers ($150), by Nike, also from Nordstrom
5. Grip it
Courtesy of Lole
Yoga mat from Lole
Bend it on an anti-slip mat—AKA a must-have for any yogi. Yoga mat ($89), also from Lolë
6. Hair free
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Headbands from UrbanHalo
Keep your coiffure dry in downward dog with a nylon-free (and headache-free) headband. Headbands ($15 each), by UrbanHalo, urbanhalo.com
7. Goat Yoga
Courtesy of Kikkerland
Goat Yoga Party Game from Kikkerland
Yes, goat yoga is actually gaining steam. Why not break a sweat at your next party? Goat Yoga Party Game ($27), by Kikkerland, from Paper Source, multiple metro locations, papersource.com
8. AirPods case
Courtesy of Casetify
AirPods case from Casetify
Keep your tech on trend with neon brights. AirPods case skin ($25), by Casetify, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale Center, nordstrom.com
9. Mat strap
Courtesy of Lole
Mat carrier yoga strap from Lole
A low-hassle, sleek mat strap is an easy alternative to a bulky bag. Mat carrier yoga strap ($18), from Lolë, 337 Washington Ave. N., Ste. 200, Mpls., 612-584-3014