New Year, New Gear

1. Bundle up

Courtesy of Aritzia Aritzia's super puff jacket

Canadian company Aritzia’s super puff is designed to keep you super toasty to and from the gym. Super puff jacket ($250), by Tna, from Aritzia, Mall of America, 952-854-1275

2. Stand out

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Leggings from JoyLab

Ditch your all-black workout wardrobe and try a pant with personality. Leggings ($40), by JoyLab, from Target, multiple metro locations, target.com

3. Hands free

Courtesy of Lululemon Belt bag from Lululemon

A belt bag (or fanny pack—you decide) won’t take up too much space in your gym locker and easily transitions you from barre to brewery. Belt bag ($38), from Lululemon, multiple metro locations, lululemon.com

4. Fly feet

Courtesy of Nike Nike Air Max 270 sneakers

Kick-start 2020 with fresh and breathable footwear. Air Max 270 sneakers ($150), by Nike, also from Nordstrom

5. Grip it

Courtesy of Lole Yoga mat from Lole

Bend it on an anti-slip mat—AKA a must-have for any yogi. Yoga mat ($89), also from Lolë

6. Hair free

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Headbands from UrbanHalo

Keep your coiffure dry in downward dog with a nylon-free (and headache-free) headband. Headbands ($15 each), by UrbanHalo, urbanhalo.com

7. Goat Yoga

Courtesy of Kikkerland Goat Yoga Party Game from Kikkerland

Yes, goat yoga is actually gaining steam. Why not break a sweat at your next party? Goat Yoga Party Game ($27), by Kikkerland, from Paper Source, multiple metro locations, papersource.com

8. AirPods case

Courtesy of Casetify AirPods case from Casetify

Keep your tech on trend with neon brights. AirPods case skin ($25), by Casetify, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale Center, nordstrom.com

9. Mat strap

Courtesy of Lole Mat carrier yoga strap from Lole

A low-hassle, sleek mat strap is an easy alternative to a bulky bag. Mat carrier yoga strap ($18), from Lolë, 337 Washington Ave. N., Ste. 200, Mpls., 612-584-3014