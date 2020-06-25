New Stores Coming to the Twin Cities

× Expand Foxwell Foxwell photo courtesy of Foxwell

Foxwell

Design duo Brad and Heather Fox, the couple behind HGTV's "Stay or Sell" and Fox Homes, a local boutique real estate and renovation company, finally have a place to showcase their home decor picks and help locals snag their coveted style. Enter Foxwell, a multi-purpose studio, workspace, and retail store now open in Linden Hills. The shop boasts Fox-approved décor and accessories, smaller furniture pieces, plants, and a smattering of vintage and kids' items (there's even a play area to keep the kiddos distracted while parents indulge in a little retail therapy), as well as a spot for clients to come in for a little design help and advice—from picking out new tile or just a set of throw pillows. Inside the space, keep your eyes peeled for goods by local makers, as well as the subtle nod to Palm Springs, the couple's go-to travel destination. 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, @foxwellshopppe

Russell + Hazel @ MP3

After permanently closing its North Loop flagship due to COVID-19 closure impacts last month, the stationary and lifestyle brand announced a new partnership with its neighbor MartinPatrick3. Head to the one-stop shop—or we we call it the "urban department store"—and find a full run of Russell + Hazel's chic, functional goods—desk and office organization, stationery, binders, fillers, notebooks, calendars and planners, and more. Consider it a brand-in-residence-style collaboration...and we're here for the team up! 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., russellandhazel.com

Lululemon Wayzata

This week, the popular fitness and activewear brand is opening its doors in downtown Wayzata, marking its sixth Twin Cities location. According to Emily Keig, the new Wayzata store manager, Lulu has signed a one-year lease to test the Lake Minnetonka waters and gauge the market. "We already know there's a demand and an appetite farther west of Wayzata," says Keig, who reported Excelsior, Wayzata's neighboring town, to be a hot spot on its e-commerce map. Although Lululemon's Ridgedale store sits only four miles away, the brand hopes that the Wayzata location will alleviate some of the stress and pressure that its mall store faces—especially during the holiday season. To kick off the grand opening of the pop-up, located in the new development right next to the Grocer's Table, Lulu is teaming up with local restaurant Crisp & Green to host "Yoga in the Park," a free, 60-minute vinyasa class taught by Lululemon brand ambassador Caroline Klohs just outside of the Wayzata Library. Just bring your own mat. C&G will be providing the samples and the agua frescas. 332 Broadway Ave. S., Wayzata, lululemon.com

Face Foundrié 3.0

After successfully opening two locations in under two years (and garnering a casual 23,000 Instagram followers and a cult brand following) membership-driven spa concept Face Foundrié is gearing up to open its third one in Maple Grove. Face Foundrié's "micro treatments” designed for women and men on the go—lash extensions, brow and skincare services—will hit the west 'burb this fall. The brand is not yet releasing many details on the Maple Grove spot, but stay tuned for news around the new location. @facefoundrie, facefoundrie.com