New Brand on the Block: Slate Collective

It’s hard to say who had me crushing harder at the Slate Collective launch party last month–the down-to-earth Minneapolis gal behind the brand, Allison Quinnell, or that perfectly minimal black razor-back slip dress I spotted on the platform model?

Quinnell stole the 2018 #FWMN show and debuted her made-in-LA clothing line, Slate Collective, and its first collection, Session 01, with a unique and interactive fashion-meets-art exhibit at the chic Burnett Gallery in Le Meridien Chambers Hotel.

Drawing on her combined passion for the function of clothing and deep appreciation of art, Quinnell curated a thoughtful collection of contemporary classics, each punctuated by a limited-edition collaboration with an up-and-coming female artist.

“These seasonal ‘artist sessions’ are what make this brand unique and what connects the modern woman to original artwork that she can embody,” says Quinnell. Session 01 was founded on three dress silhouettes—the shift, the slip, and the swing—and inspired by LA artist Kim Kei’s unique pixelated prints.

Quinnell's mission is to disrupt the fast-fashion cycle and encourage women to buy fewer, more versatile pieces. “I want people to feel joy and confidence when they wear my pieces…like they have a masterpiece of their own hanging in their closet,” says Quinnell.

If creating high-end, versatile pieces was her goal, I’d say she nailed it. That black slip dress (pictured above) can be worn several ways—paired with a white t-shirt and set of sneaks for a casual Saturday brunch look, or dressed up with a pair of heels for a summer wedding.

Session 01 is available to shop online at slatecollective.com or at Roe Wolfe at The Galleria.

So what’s next for the brand? Quinnell confirms that she is making headway on new wholesale opportunities with other Twin Cities’ bricks-and-mortar, and we can, of course, keep an eye out for Session 02, where she will collaborate with another female artist to reimagine their work into the prints for the new collection.

