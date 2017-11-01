New Boutiques That Excite Us

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams 44 North Boutique

44 North Boutique

The lights are on at several new Wayzata businesses including 44 North. The locally owned shop has quickly made itself a destination for expertly curated fashion, gifts, and beauty. Or come for the camaraderie—from styling advice to beauty tutorials to a glass of bubbly while you browse. Shopping online could never be this fun. 823 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 44northboutique.com

× Expand Photo by Ash & James Photography Arlee Park

Arlee Park

Twin sisters Jamie Hewitt Budnick and Ashley Hewitt Lemke make decorating and dressing in vintage look easy. Their modern corner store is a showroom of recycled objects, from ’70s-inspired fashion to vintage rugs. They sell on Etsy but find it more gratifying to meet the new owners of their found treasures. 3000 E. 50th St., Mpls., arleepark.com

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Roe Wolfe

Roe Wolfe

This former North Loop contemporary boutique found its stride at the mall. Roe Wolfe broadened its assortment of trendy fashions, offering styles and prices that appeal to both teens and grandmas. Roe Wolfe’s new location in Galleria’s expanded east wing opens this month and brings the addition of men’s apparel. Galleria, roewolfeboutique.com

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Queen Anna Boutique

Queen Anna

Advancing the North Loop’s reputation for all things sleek and chic, Queen Anna proprietor Nicole Jennings goes out of her way to bring in women’s fashion that’s not available elsewhere in town. Jennings is on a mission to not only look good but do good. Since opening in April, Queen Anna has donated $5,000 to local charities. 109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., queenanna.co