Nailing It!

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Andrea Storlie sitting in a chair inside Nail Ninja's retail space

After 13 years of painting classic French manicures at a luxe Twin Cities salon, nail artist Andrea Storlie decided to open her own—one with a bit more edge, personality, and in her words, “badassery.” Enter Nail Ninja, a new nail studio with a mission to make services available to everyone. Through Storlie’s Pay It Forward program, the salon uses monetary donations from patrons to help provide free services for people in financial duress (or simply in need of a little treat).

She hopes to continue growing her community outreach and partner with senior care facilities and organizations like Domestic Abuse Project. “A mani may not seem like much, but there’s something about fresh nails that makes someone feel beautiful,” she says. “We want to make members within our community feel exactly that.”

A forewarning: Nail Ninja isn’t for those looking to blend in. Storlie and her technicians dazzle in the details and focus primarily on beyond-basic, intricate nail art. From flowers to cheetah print to tie-dye—you name it, and Storlie (and her team of five ninjas) can do it. Just peep her 'gram for proof. 4815 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, nailninjampls.com, @nailninjaminneapolis