This Mother's Day, Treat Mom the Twin Cities Way

Looking for new ideas on how to treat your mom (or yourself) this Mother’s Day? Add some beauty to her day with local luxuries that are sure to send her straight into self-care mode. Make a day of it and leave the planning to us.

Uptown, Mpls.

Illustrations by Kate Worum

Go for a stroll around the lakes—Harriet, Isles, Bde Maka Ska—and hop over to Trapeze for bubbles, cheese, and charcuterie (and the $1 oyster power hour, if you’re lucky). 1600 W. Lake St., 612-827-5710

Try out the polar wrap (a new massage service) at Juut Salon Spa Uptown (2947 Hennepin Ave. S.,612-823-0977) or Mei Zen cosmetic acupuncture, where needles are used to increase blood flow to the face, which can help enhance collagen and elastin, and balancing energy in the body, at Spot Spa Boutique in Uptown (1600 W. Lake St., 612-823-7768).

Edina

Be among the first to test out a waterless pedi at the new Haven Nail Studio at 50th & France (4948 France Ave. S., 952-417-6097), or take a load off with a hot stone massage at Lili Salon Spa (Galleria, 952-224-3300). Looking for more intensity? Choose from one of Zel Skin & Laser Specialists’ chemical peels (4100 W. 50th St., 952-929-8888).

Spruce up your spring wardrobe at mother/daughter-owned boutique Melly (Galleria, 952-929-9252) and mother/daughter jewelry company Tess + Tricia, sold at Roe Wolfe (Galleria, 612-294-6582) and Equation (5045 France Ave. S., 612-886-2346).

Grand Ave., St. Paul

A signature facial at Phresh Spa Salon—plus crème de la crème product lines like Eminence Organic Skin Care and One Love Organics—will leave you Phresh-faced, indeed. 937 Grand Ave., 651-288-4040

Proceed with the day of pampering and belly up to The Wow Bar for a perfect blowout—just the “tress relief” she needs. 1104 Grand Ave., 612-334-3333

Cap off the self-care day with frosé and other libations on The Lexington rooftop. 1096 Grand Ave., 651-289-4990

Northeast, Mpls.

The pros at Denny Kemp Salon Spa have relaxation down pat—from classic Swedish massage to trigger-point therapy. Expert tip: Opt for the sugar scrub body treatment add-on. (You can thank us later.) 605 Central Ave. NE, 612-676-0300

Indulge in sake and spicy tuna crispy rice under the disco ball at PinKU Japanese. 20 University Ave. NE, 612-584-3167

Hit some vintage shops like Tandem Vintage (13 NE 5th St., 612-730-3389) and The Golden Pearl Vintage (507A Hennepin Ave. E., 612-378-3978). Mom can share stories on the trends of her time.

North Loop, Mpls.

The creative, crafty kind can roll up their sleeves and get lost in the adult playground that is Upstairs Circus. (Yes, they will also pour you a rosé.) 125 Washington Ave. N., 612-216-2229

Leap across the street and curb a sweet tooth (and add a little kick with a cappuccino) at Edwards Dessert Kitchen. 200 Washington Ave. N., 612-800-0335

Unwind with an infrared sauna sweat sesh and massage combo at Nolo’s newcomer Core Lifestyle Clinic. 221 N. 1st St., 612-354-2509

