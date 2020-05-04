× Expand photo courtesy of Ergo Floral

Our Mother's Day festivities may look different this year, but one thing that isn't cancelled by the Coronavirus? Gift-giving. Make this a Mama's Day to remember with special deliveries in the form of standout gifts and goodies from a bevy of Twin Cities brands and shops.

*Many local stores are making shopping at a distance stress-free with local delivery, shipping and curbside pick-up services. Just peek their Instagrams or websites for more information—they want to help (and need our support now more than ever)!

1. Idun's Emerson Fry Caftans

These 100 percent organic cotton caftans from New Hampshire-based designer Emerson Fry are not only stylish (and comfy for quarantined days at home), but also perfect for the pregnant or nursing Moms on your list. (Psst: Idun is offering 20 percent off all purchases with code HJEM), shopidun.com.

2. Bean + Ro's Name Bracelets

From monogrammed rings to name bracelets (what Mom wouldn’t love to don one with her kiddo's name?), consider the Edina gift boutique your one-stop shop for creating a personalized arm party. beanandro.com

3. Spring Wreathe Kit by Ergo Floral

Dads, a subtle reminder that your littles won't be bringing home a heart-filled school craft project this year, so time to get on it! Lucky for you, Selby Ave. floral and gift shop Ergo has you covered with its step-by-step IGTV video showing you how to create a whimsical Spring wreathe. ergofloral.com

4. GRAY Home and Lifestyle Dry Floral Bar

Mother daughter-owned Excelsior shop GRAY Home + Lifestyle knows a thing or two about Mother's Day gifts. It's even set up a dry floral bar filled with on-trend pampas and plume grass perfect for creating a modern arrangement for Mom. Purchase by the stem and create your own or have one whipped up for you to be picked curbside. grayhomeandlifestyle.com

5. Picnic Party With Brooke & Lou

Design darling Bria Hammel, owner of namesake interior design studio and product line Brooke & Lou, recently launched goods for flexing your green thumb, including chic baskets. Fill one with your mom's favorite snacks (and bevies) and celebrate Mother's Day with a socially-distanced picnic. Brookeandlou.com

6. Stephanie's Mother's Day Gift Sets

Leave the curating to the pros at Stephanie's Shop. The Highland Park boutique has whipped up a few gift set options filled with stylish essentials and self-care products. stephaniesshop.com

7. Santosha Co. At-Home Glow Kit

What gal wouldn't love a bit of pampering during a pandemic? Bring the skincare services straight to her with an organic and natural at-home kit by Santosha Co. No spa, no problem. santosha.co

8. An Alison Roman Cookbook

If you've been anywhere on the Internet this year, chances are you've seen one of your followers cooking up one of Alison Roman's recipes. The New York Times food columnist has two cult-favorite cookbooks: Dining In and Nothing Fancy. Trust us, her recipes (and no fuss, laissez-faire approach to entertaining) are completely worth the hype. magersandquinn.com.

9. Garden Gear From Serge & Jane

The Edina boutique is stocked with goods for the gardener on your list. Bonus: With each Mother's Day purchase, you'll receive a free pair of canvas garden gloves. sergeandjane.com

10. Tasty Baubles by Delicacies Jewelry

Gift your foodie Mom her fave ingredient in the form of a pendant, bracelet or pair of earrings. Local culinary jewelry line Delicacies is filled with gold and silver food symbols—from artichokes and avocados, to pineapples to doughnuts. Plus, a portion of every purchase goes to a charity that feeds the hungry. delicaciesjewelry.com

11. The Modern Family Portrait

Hire a local artist like Lisa Luck of Daughters and Suns or fashion illustrator Claire Ward, who's taking orders for commissioned portraits done virtually (like FaceTime or Zoom). @clairewardillustration, @daughtersandsuns

12. Minny & Paul's Mama Bear Gift Box

In true Minny & Paul fashion, the local gift box company has your Mom's Day needs covered. From teas and chocolates to handmade pottery and soap, the Mama Bear box is filled self-care essentials for surviving lockdown. minnyandpaul.com

13. Lockets of Love

Help Mom keep memories—and people—close to her heart with one of Mille's unique vintage estate lockets. shopmille.com

14. Let's Hug Soon Postcards

Send some snail mail to all the lady bosses in your life you just can't wait to hug. $1 from every postcard set (created by artist Chelsea Brink for Forage) goes to the Springboard for the Arts Personal Emergency Relief Fund for Artists currently out of work due to COVID-19. foragemodernworkshop.com