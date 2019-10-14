What to Expect at MOA's Nordstrom Remodel

× Expand photo courtesy of Mall of America's Instagram

Last winter, Nordstrom Mall of America announced that it would renovate its 227,055 square-feet store to feature its newest design concepts. Since then, everything within the upscale department store—from floors and fixtures to unique departments—has been under the knife undergoing a massive facelift.

But now the refresh is nearly complete, and the mall's anchor department store hopes to say goodbye to the barricades by November 17. Here's what to expect.

Both the beauty and jewelry & accessories departments are being expanded to reflect the brand's latest store design concept. According to a press release, Nordstrom decided to update the look and feel of the beauty department (to showcase its newest design concept) by removing barriers and making it easier for customers to shop, explore and play on their own. New beauty brands coming to the MOA store include Atelier, AMOREPACIFIC, Byredo, Hourglass, Fresh, La Prairie and Two Faced.

Nordstrom is also cranking its cosmetic customer service up a notch. The beauty department will feature a team of full-service concierges and stylists. Plus, a "now trending" area—dedicated product merchandising that will showcase a rotating selection of hot, tried-and-true products, and tools curated by trusted Nordstrom beauty experts and rated by other customers. The Seattle-based retailer has also worked with its brand partners to create "mini must-haves"—smaller versions of select products (but larger than normal sample sizes) to introduce customers to new trends, best-sellers or other noteworthy items without making them commit to traditional full-sizes.

× Expand Dior Boutique at Nordstrom Mall of America

Just last month, Nordstrom opened its new Dior Boutique on the second level, which, like its CHANEL and Gucci boutiques, offers luxe ready-to-wear apparel, handbags, shoes and accessories.

What about the gents? Fret not as the store's menswear offering is also expanding. The department is adding a selection of new designers and brands, including Boglioli, Brunello Cuccinelli, Ermenegildo Zegna, Golden Goose, ISAIA, and Neuw Denim.

As for the nosh and drink, a full-service Nordstrom Grill Restaurant & Bar is also slated to open mid-November, and replace the current, quick-service café concept. If you're anything like me you're probably wondering if Nordy will continue serving up the iconic café favorites (hello, tomato basil soup with crispy side crostini), but I'll let our Stephanie March tell you more about the sustenance sitch when she can.