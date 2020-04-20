Minnesotans Use Sewing Skills to Make Community Masks

Lisa Swan-Gregori had just been laid off from her job as a hairdresser when she started learning about recommendations that everyone wear cloth face coverings in public. She found a pattern for a DIY mask on Facebook, gathered fabric laying around her house, and got to work. She started by making masks for friends, family, and coworkers, but soon, people were reaching out to her asking if they could have one. In just a couple weeks, she had made almost 100 masks in her south Minneapolis home.

This avenue of connection to her now distant community is her favorite part about making masks. When someone requests one, she puts their name on a Post-It note and leaves the mask in a container outside her house. She meets them outside for a demonstration–from a distance, of course–of how to safely shape the mask to their face, wash it, and stuff materials inside for extra protection. She averages around six or seven of these tutorials a day. "I find myself at my front door talking to people for a long time," she said with a laugh.

At the end of March, new data surfaced showing that as many as 25% of people infected with the coronavirus are asymptomatic and contagious. This caused health officials to recommend that everyone wear a cloth mask when in public, so those who are not aware they are sick don't spread the virus to others.

A big concern with this recommendation was the potential of placing more stress on the already short supply of surgical and N95 masks, which medical professionals and essential workers critically need. The solution to this is simple: leave the medical grade masks alone. Instead, buy one from a local business (we have some suggestions) or go the DIY route.

In the past few weeks, community members, many of whom have found themselves newly unemployed, have started dedicating their sewing skills, time, and resources to making sure everyone who needs a mask can get one. Many of them have been selling their masks to help replace lost income after losing their jobs. Those who still feel financially secure are donating them to friends, family, essential workers, and those who simply can't afford to shell out money right now.

Another Minneapolis resident, named Amy, started making masks after reading this New York Times article reporting that homemade masks, if made and used right, can have up to a 79% filtration rate. "If you don't have the materials or the sewing skills, it's scary to me that people wouldn't have other options," she said.

Within the first day of posting on Facebook, she had 80 orders. She charges a suggested donation of $20 to ease financial stress after losing her income and not qualifying for unemployment. "I feel like a lot of people are doing it to support me, because they know I don't have an income right now. But I also feel like people are really, really grateful that I'm doing this," Amy said.

Stacy Kaditus works in mental health services, and was already taking a break from working to mourn the passing of her mother when the pandemic hit. She's from New Jersey and is keeping close tabs on the infection rate and death toll there, which is among the hardest hit regions. "What's happening there, the loss and the grief is so intense. I know how impactful one loss is. Anything we can do to prevent that in Minnesota, I'm in," she said.

After finding out her coworkers who are continuing to show up to work as essential workers in residential and out-patient mental health programs didn't have access to masks, she started dedicating her time to making sure people working or living in high-risk situations can cover their faces. "[The masks] aren't even close to being 100% effective, but hopefully it makes a small difference," she said. "Connecting to society by passing on what I'm able to is how I'm honoring my mom right now."

She has already made donations to two mental and chemical health treatment centers. She's keeping an eye out for areas that might see outbreaks in the future, such as dense public housing complexes. "If something comes up, I'll try to switch gears and get as many over there as fast as possible," she said. "It is shocking how long they take," she added. A lot of days, she works for six hours during the day, and a few extra hours at night.

Emily Lemanczykafka was also watching the situation in the tri-state area, and recently sent out a donation of 75 masks to a hospital in New Jersey. While these homemade masks are a last resort option for medical workers, supply shortages are dire and many healthcare professionals are being required to reuse medical masks. She says, "they were hoping on getting more supplies in, but for now, something is better than nothing."

Now, she's working to donate to homeless shelters and to Children's Minnesota hospital to provide for the legal guardians of hospitalized children. She is continuing to make masks for anyone in her community who cannot afford to buy one.

The problem for most DIY mask makers is supplies. When elastic, thread, and fabric isn't out of stock, it's expensive. Stacy Kaditus is trying to keep costs as low as possible so she doesn't have to charge for the cost of fabric. She's been asking the centers she is donating to to collect old shirts, sheets, and flannel from employees and residents, and hasn't had to purchase anything new so far. "If my partner loses her job next week, maybe we'll need to start charging for masks," she noted.

People have been sending Lisa Swan-Gregori money on Venmo or gifting her donuts and other treats as a thank you. Others have promised to buy her a drink or two once everything opens back up. She said, "I have a feeling we'll be wearing these masks for awhile, but I'm looking forward to it."