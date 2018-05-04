Micro Retail Hits the Megamalls

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams RAAS

Entrepreneur Mark Ghermezian believes the future of retail is small—small brands in small spaces. That wouldn’t seem like a particularly bold claim, except Ghermezian’s father and uncles built Mall of America. His family’s fortune is wrapped up not just in malls but in the biggest malls in North America.

That’s why Ghermezian is testing his “micro retail” concept, called RAAS Local Market, at his family’s megamalls: Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall in Canada. At MOA, RAAS (which stands for Retail As A Service) launched over the holidays, with two-dozen local brands selling everything from leather goods to brownies. After a brief hiatus following the Super Bowl, RAAS reopened in March with a smaller group—17 Minnesota brands. This time out, the concept included more space for events, from product demonstrations to live music, plus a Ping-Pong table where shoppers can play. The current group is scheduled to be there through the end of May. And Ghermezian is working on the next iteration of RAAS at MOA.

“This is not a pop-up,” Ghermezian says. “We are building micro stores for brands that don’t need 10,000 square feet and wouldn’t be able to afford a long-term lease. It adds value to the mall.”

But Ghermezian doesn’t feel the concept needs to stay tethered to the mall, either. He envisions bringing RAAS to downtowns or tourist districts—anywhere people gather. He says he’s actively looking for locations in New York, and beyond North America.

Having started his career in app development, Ghermezian has kept the family empire at arm’s length. “My business just happens to be in the same line of business.” But he acknowledges the legacy: “I believe in entertainment and shopping together,” Ghermezian says. “I believe our centers will be the ones left standing. And I also believe there’s a need to create micro experiences.”

Of course, that’s already happening: from boutique artisan collectives like Golden Rule in Excelsior to maker markets that pop up everywhere from Loring Park in Minneapolis to Union Depot in St. Paul. Shopping centers are experimenting with pop-ups as well. Last year, Northtown Mall in Blaine turned a vacant space into the Pop-Up Shop, which can be rented by fashion designers, jewelry makers, or anyone looking to test a new product—for just a weekend, even.

As Rosedale Center completes an expansion, the mall is exploring pop-up ideas, says Scott Michaelis, vice president and general manager. “Shoppers are looking for more unique experiences and enjoy supporting local businesses.”

So what makes RAAS different?

“The big vision is around community,” Ghermezian says. The blueprint, still a work in progress, calls for short-term leases—three to 12 months as opposed to the typical 10-year mall lease—and turnkey spaces within a larger marketplace that projects a unified look. Less flea market, more department-store-of-the-future, with sleek white cubes to separate each brand. That’s the template at RAAS West Edmonton. The Mall of America market appears more eclectic, as it currently occupies the former Williams Sonoma space while Ghermezian looks for a storefront he could transform.

But space is only the start. Ghermezian wants to offer education to RAAS brands: guidance on staffing, pricing, selling, and branding.

“I’m trying to democratize retail,” Ghermezian says. “How do we lower the barrier of entry of store ownership for local and emerging brands so they can have a permanent presence? I’m focused on building a community where emerging brands can unleash their creativity globally.”

One thing’s for sure: If anyone has the resources to invest in the future of retail, it’s a Ghermezian.