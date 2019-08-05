Michael Druskin's Jaxon Grey Coming to D.NOLO

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Michael Druskin

Just a few months ago, Cobble Social House, a small (but mighty) 39-seat cocktail bar-meets-retail store opened up inside the bustling 219 building on N. 2nd St. in North Loop. Located next to D.NOLO, the cooperative of fashion retailers, Cobble Social House is a new project from brother-sister duo Joe and Veronica Clark (yes, the Veronica Clark who owns the neighboring boutique, which opened up in 2014) and raises the bar for cocktail lounges around the Twin Cities by blurring the lines between speakeasy and shop.

Cobble's walls (and shelves) are filled with a rotating selection of art and decor—be it street art, pendant lights, or plush velvet dining chairs—that is all for sale. "It's more like a gallery," says Joe Clark.

Clark has also expanded beyond North Loop to bring a slice of D.NOLO's chic and contemporary fashion brands to St. Louis Park. Just last week she (as well as other established Twin Cities retailers: Bumbershute's Kathryn Paulsrud and bluebird boutique's Sacha Martin) opened Sale Collective (5808 36th St., St. Louis Park.), a warehouse location for D.NOLO retailers' discounted merchandize. According to Clark, Sale Collective not only gives the retailers a permanent space to focus on discounted product, it also allows them to make room for new merchandise in their main stores.

On the other side of Cobble's walls, back inside D.NOLO, Clark is making room for yet another new concept. Enter Jaxon Grey, a men's retail store by Michael Druskin, former CEO of Len Druskin’s portfolio of 10-plus stores for nearly 20 years.

Druskin was practically born into retail. His mother, Sally Scheiner, and father, Len Druskin, opened their first boutique at 50th & France in 1976. His grandmother was part owner of women’s boutique Jackson Graves in the ’50s and ’60s. The 40-year retail run for the Druskin family was filled with highs and lows, and, unfortunately, a slightly unexpected one: closing the doors for good.

After two years off, Druskin, now refreshed and ready, has decided to re-enter the retail world with a shop whose name pays homage to his grandmother’s retail history (and his favorite color). Yes, North Loop is a definite hotspot for men's retail—but Jaxon Grey delivers an experience that is distinct from its neighbors, MartinPatrick3, Askov Finlayson, and Atmosfere.

“It feels somewhat like you are walking through an exhibit,” says Druskin. At Jaxon Grey, Druskin strives to engage his customers on a different level. Each brand has its story: Signage showcases not only logos and Instagram handles but also the mission of the collection (sustainable and ethical transparency, for instance).

"There are very few stores telling customers—aside from what’s on the tag—why they’ve chosen a brand to be there,” he says. “I love discovering something new and sharing it with others.

Featured brands are small and direct-to-consumer, with items running the gamut from contemporary wear and accessories to athleisure and sports-inspired goods.

“I had a lot of things happen in my life that didn’t go exactly how I hoped,” says Druskin. “But I hope to keep my family’s history alive downtown and to continue contributing to our thriving retail scene.”

Jaxon Grey will softly open on August 16. According to Druskin, a grand opening celebration will take place later in September.

To read my full interview with Michael Druskin, pick up a copy of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's September issue hitting newsstands this month.