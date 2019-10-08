Michael Druskin Returns to Retail With Jaxon Grey

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Michael Druskin

It’s been more than two years since the lights went out in the last of Len Druskin’s discount fashion stores (Len) at Mall of America, Southdale, Rosedale, and Ridgedale centers. That same year, the Len at City Center closed and turned into Shop The Runway, marking the end of one of the most iconic Twin Cities retail institutions and families.

Michael Druskin, former CEO of Len Druskin’s portfolio of 10-plus stores for nearly 20 years, was born into retail. His mother, Sally Scheiner, and father, Len Druskin, opened their first boutique at 50th & France in 1976. His grandmother was part owner of women’s boutique Jackson Graves in the ’50s and ’60s.

The 40-year retail run was filled with highs and lows, and, unfortunately, a slightly unexpected one: closing the doors for good. “I think I went into a state of shock,” says Druskin.

Earlier this year, however, Druskin had an idea for another retail concept. A close friend encouraged him to take some time for himself (he actually suggested that Druskin move to some remote place and just live in the moment).

Druskin, knowing he couldn’t just up and leave, opted to go down an unexpected path—driving Lyft and taking up boxing. “Driving Lyft was something I can say I went into unaware of how much I’d get out of it,” he says. “It was all very inspiring. I felt more connected to people and things than I ever had before. I wanted to make people feel the same way in a shop environment.”

Fast-forward to 2019 when Druskin, refreshed and ready, decided to re-enter the retail world with a new concept, Jaxon Grey. With a name that pays homage to his grandmother’s retail history and Druskin’s favorite color, the shop is tucked inside co-op style women’s boutique D.NOLO. It delivers a men’s retail experience that is distinct from its neighbors’, MartinPatrick3, Askov Finlayson, and Atmosfere.

At Jaxon Grey, Druskin strives to engage his customers on a different level. Each brand has its story: Signage showcases not only logos and Instagram handles but also the mission of the collection (sustainable and ethical transparency, for instance).

“It feels somewhat like you are walking through an exhibit,” says Druskin, who gets most of his inspiration from his Instagram feed and conversations with people outside the retail environment. “There are very few stores telling customers—aside from what’s on the tag—why they’ve chosen a brand to be there,” he says. “I love discovering something new and sharing it with others.”

Featured brands—small, direct-to-consumer contemporary wear, athleisure, accessories, shoes, and even sports-inspired goods—are looking for a launch pad for more visibility. Unlike other retailers, Druskin does not want to home in on one particular price point. Jeans, for instance, could range from $48 to $218. For Druskin, approachability is a huge part of the shop. It’s more about the quality and the story behind the piece than its price and pedigree.

“I had a lot of things happen in my life that didn’t go exactly how I hoped,” says Druskin. “But I hope to keep my family’s history alive downtown and to continue contributing to our thriving retail scene.” 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-584-3244

What’s Inside

Peep some of Jaxon Grey’s unique menswear brands.

Malbon Golf

Consider this L.A. brand a golf collection with street cred. “I was immediately drawn to its expressive and playful branding,” says Druskin. Inside the shop, you’ll find quirky golf gear, plus patterned, colorful apparel with a hipster edge that can easily transition from the course to the clubhouse. malbongolf.com

Taylor Stitch

The California-based menswear brand is committed to reducing its environmental footprint through sustainable design practices—a mission that resonates with Druskin. Taylor Stitch is known for durable, trend-forward basics like organic cotton shirts, hemp-based pants, and outerwear that’s built to last. taylorstitch.com

The Lucks

The Lucks’ brand mantra, “We take misfortune and turn it into a pot of gold,” really struck a chord with Druskin. “I myself took a situation that was devastating and found a path that led me to fulfillment in ways I never imagined,” he says. The Lucks’ sweet spot is comfy athleisure with a graphic, rugged edge. thelucks.co