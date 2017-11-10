Meet the 14-Year-Old Stylemaker for Merilou Boutique

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson Kenna Frees

When your mom runs a clothing boutique, it’s easy to develop a serious shopping habit. But Merilou co-owner Keaton Frees wasn’t about to supply her 14-year-old, Kenna, with the $228 jeans she sells in her Wayzata shop. Frees told her daughter if she loves designer fashion, she’d better find a way to pay for it. Kenna did just that. She accompanied her mom on a New York buying trip to start learning the business of retail. At market in Los Angeles this summer, she got to pick out clothes and accessories she thought would appeal to girls her age, and she showcased her back-to-school picks in a weekend trunk show at Merilou.

“Almost everything sold,” Kenna says. Even better: The eighth grader’s peers—who’ve only known a world in which T-shirts can be ordered with a click—actually shopped at the store. They like to try clothes on, Kenna says. And they frequently ask for her styling advice.

So, as any enterprising teen does these days, Kenna created a platform aimed at tween and teen girls called Babble & Saddle. She started an Instagram account (@babbleandsaddle) and set up a website, babbleandsaddle.com, where she describes herself as an “aspiring model and entrepreneur who loves fashion, chit chat, horses, and all animals.”

She’s thinking she’d like to design clothes one day and says she “might” take over Merilou when her mom retires.

Frees isn’t going anywhere just yet, but she’s not one to stand in the way of opportunity. “It can be so tough to find clothes that are appropriate for these girls—not too childish but not too racy. Kenna has an eye for it.”

A Babble & Saddle Holiday Trunk Show is planned for November 19, 4–7 p.m. at Merilou. Kenna expects slouchy sweatshirts to be hot sellers. 726 E. Lake St., Wayzata, merilouboutique.com