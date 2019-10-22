Designer Spotlight: Maria Stanley

× Expand Photograph by Michael J Spear Maria Stanley

After Maria Stanley debuted her eponymous line in 2016, it got picked up by heavy hitters such as Garmentory, Anthropologie, and Revolve. (It even earned a shoutout from Vogue!) Stanley’s next move? She left L.A., where she’d attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, and returned to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. “I see something special happening in Minneapolis creatively,” says Stanley, who grew up in Forest Lake.

Inspired by the Edwardian era and silhouettes from the ’60s and ’70s, and a color palette reminiscent of herbs and spices, Stanley describes her aesthetic as feminine, everlasting, and functional. As an advocate for the slow-fashion movement, she works with a family-run factory in Delhi, India (and one in Peru, for alpaca knitwear) to source a majority of her textiles and produce her garments.

We chatted with the designer to learn more about her design process and what it means to be back with her brand in her hometown state.

How did you get your start as a designer?

I was always a creative, shy, and, albeit, a stubborn little lady. I've had firm opinions on what I wanted to wear and how I wanted to live my life since I was in diapers. I spent most of my childhood quietly drawing and playing dress-up. My mom used to sew, and I remember watching her, but I was fairly self-taught when I started making my own clothes in high school. I was good at school, but grew tired of it and began spending most of my time in the art department. I dreaded the thought of going to college until I discovered FIDM, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. I begged my parents to let me apply, they said yes, I got in, moved to Los Angeles two months after graduating high school, and never looked back.

What happened after that?

I interned my way through college, then assisted a group of talented designers for an outerwear brand called Tulle, which is sadly no longer around. I designed a line of loungewear for a celebrity stylist (it was a wild experience, I'd spend the afternoon packing up Pamela Anderson’s closet for a press tour, and evening eating dinner with my boss at her dreamy Beverly Hills apartment while sketching her collection). But where I really learned the ins and outs of this 'biz was through a family-owned company called Bizz Inc. I designed one of their ready-to-wear brands for a couple of years before they asked me at the ripe age of 24 to front a new contemporary brand under their umbrella, called Harlyn. Harlyn was my baby for five years, and it made me realize I wanted to have my own business.

Eventually, I grew tired of having bosses, I wanted to break rules, push boundaries, and get scrappy. Working in an office environment was always hard for me creativity-wise. I need to travel!

What makes Maria Stanley so unique?

We live in a time with an overstimulating consumer market. New products are thrown in our faces every day. Quick and short-term trends are my enemy. I believe you’re going to want to wear your Maria Stanley piece every day, and it’s going to last the rest of your life because I focus on ethically made, beautiful, well-cut, functional pieces. Rather than being fast fashion and constantly feeding my customers something new, I focus on building a long term relationships and evolving with them over time.

I tell a story from start to finish. From the source of the materials, to the person who stitched your hem by hand, to the cotton dust bags we package each piece in with ideas on how to use them forever (for fruits and veggies at the grocery store is my personal favorite!), to why I love pockets (especially in dresses!) and polka dots so much. Wearing clothes is a fundamental part of our daily life. Just like the food we eat, we should know where clothes come from and the story behind them.

My partner Michael J. Spear is a key piece to my brand's puzzle. He is an incredible talent in the photography world, and I am so lucky to have him by side in life, and in work. He’s the only one that can jump in my soul and create pictures of what is inside. Most importantly, he is my rock. He digs me out of my deep dark holes of self-loathing self-employment obstacles (the struggle is real), and always can find something to celebrate and open a bottle of champagne for.

Tell us a little more about your sustainability mission and your production in India?

I’ve been a passionate advocate for the slow fashion movement since my launch and have mindfully chosen manufacturers that live by a like-minded social mission. For me, that means producing overseas. My collections are made by one family-owned and run factory in Delhi, India, (with the exception of my knits which are made in Peru). The distance is worth it to find a factory that aligns with my vision for slow, hand-finished, low-impact clothes that we make in small batches, and are as natural as possible, even down to the buttons that I source made out of seashells and corozo—a nut of a tropical palm tree. As cliché as it may sound, the owner of the factory in Delhi, Naresh, and his wife and daughter are part of my family now.

We also work closely with the mills to only order the precise amount of materials needed in an effort to reduce waste. Textiles are sourced locally as often as possible—India is the second biggest producer of cotton in the world, and Peru is the biggest producer of Alpaca. By using materials readily available further supports the countries I choose to make my clothes in and it’s people.

How do you describe your aesthetic?

Feminine, everlasting, functional.

What is it like to be back designing in your home state?

I mentioned in your first question that I couldn’t get out of Minnesota fast enough. My 18-year-old self would be so disappointed in my 31-year-old self for moving back, but my 31-year-old self is so much cooler and wiser! I’m happy I left Minnesota because I broke out of my shy little shell and found myself, I grew into a lean-mean lady-boss, but nothing is more important to me than home, family, and my friends here. It feels good to have my own business and be able to operate from anywhere.

Michael and I jumped into the unknown when moving here—he is originally from Colorado, then Portland, then L.A., and I left when I was so young. We have been overwhelmed by the warm welcome by the creative community here, which as been so sweet and open to us in just the three short months that we’ve been here. I see something special happening in Minneapolis creatively, that we are so proud to be a part of now and help build. The word needs to be spread about how cool it is here!

Where do you get your inspiration?

I’ve always loved vintage clothing, and the Edwardian era really elates me. I love the delicacy and knowing each piece is one-of-a-kind. I also love the silhouettes of the '60s and '70s and how they show off a woman’s figure in the best possible way—high-waisted pants, tucked-in blouses, and flowing dresses. Easy and classic dressing is my jam.

My fail-proof inspiration is thinking about all of the amazing women in my life, and what they wear to feel comfortable and confident.

As far as color goes, I always start my collections with one palette—usually derived from plants, herbs and spices.

What can we expect to see from your future collections?

I am playing with plant-based dyes for the holidays, and more will be trickling though the new year. Plant-based dyes are something I have been pouring a ton of energy and research in to lately.

Also, make sure to be on the lookout for future events with local retailers like Mille and Idun.