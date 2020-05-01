MartinPatrick3 to (Finally!) Launch Womenswear

× Expand photo courtesy of Martin Patrick 3 Martin Patrick 3 Martin Patrick 3

What started as a small room of gifts and home goods inside Greg Walsh's interior design studio in the '90s has now evolved and grown into the full-fledged department store in North Loop, MartinPatrick3.

The only category that seems to be missing? Womenswear. We've been talking about, hoping and wishing it'd hit the 22,000 square-foot retail haven, and finally, the brand has announced its plans to launch the new category this fall.

Last July, MP3 brought on Carrie Fryman as an independent consultant to help think holistically about its opportunities. One of those was expanding into women's apparel and accessories. "We've been exploring it more seriously over the last five months," says Fryman, who was later brought on full-time as Director of Buying and Planning in January. "...And then COVID-19 happened. Of course the pandemic has thrown some wrenches in our plans, but we are continuing to move forward with it."

Many of its customers and their partners have been asking about women's clothing for some time now, so MP3 knows there is an appetite for it and sees the addition as an opportunity to not only bring in a completely new product assortment, but a new demographic, as well. "We're really excited—it's not ALL doom and gloom right now," says Fryman.

As the Minneapolis/St. Paul Biz Journal reported yesterday in an article about local retailers scaling back orders to cope with COVID-19, MP3's sales are estimated to be down 90 percent or more since closing in March. In addition, the store had to cut fall and winter menswear apparel orders (that were placed just a couple of months before the pandemic surfaced) by 30 percent to 50 percent.

"To no surprise, we are anticipating a pretty sizable decrease in revenue on the men's side," says Fryman, who is currently working with brands to readjust all of the store's buys. This means more space to reconfigure the floor, leaving room to bring women's into its existing space.

According to Fryman, the new section will have its own look and feel. "It's going to feel very 'MartinPatrick3' in terms of providing that unique sense of discovery to our customers," she says.

To start, the product assortment will feature a variety of brands across price points, styles, and occasions. The women's concept will focus primarily on apparel, plus accessories, and expanded apothecary, gift, and decor to appeal to a broader range.

Fryman could not yet disclose details about specific brands as they are currently in the assortment-building phases. For the initial launch, the selection of merchandise will run the gamut—from elevated and luxury items to casual and everyday wear.

"The last six weeks have been really tough," says Fryman. "We've been super reactionary and feel like we are in a good position now in terms of the men's side and everything else. We've just been looking at where the whitespace is and where we haven't been able to drive revenue."

The brand has also used this time to iron out its curbside delivery and virtual features for customers to safely shop at a distance. While its loyal customers (who have close relationships with sales associates) have been shopping via Instagram, as well as taking advantage of MP3's gift boxes and stay and home packages, MP3 hopes to continue engaging new customers with virtual shopping services.

In response to Gov. Tim Walz's announcement yesterday, the brand will roll out and reemphasize ways to continue engaging with MP3, not only over the next two weeks, but as ongoing initiatives. Services include free delivery in the Twin Cities, and an amped up curbside pickup initiative with partners for fun add-ons (including an "e-tuk" that will post up in their charming alleyway).

Fryman also says that the brand is thinking about how it can appropriately roll out e-commerce. While she says MP3 will likely never be a full-scale e-commerce retailer, it has plans to announce news (by end of month) about what that's going to look like for the Nolo store.