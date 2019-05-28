Coming Soon to Mall of America: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

× Expand photo courtesy of Mall of America

SJP is coming to MSP, literally.

That's right, celebrity retail concept SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker will open its first Midwest store at Mall of America this summer. Rumor has it the star (who has been very hands-on with her brand in the past) plans to attend the grand opening party.

The SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection was founded in 2014 by Parker and her business partner George Malkemus, the previous CEO of luxury shoe brand Manolo Blahnik. The collection was built upon three main pillars: delivering quality, using color as a neutral, and giving the single sole a new heartbeat. According to SJP, "it's all about encouraging women to embrace color, take risks and break away from fashion rules."

The new 1,300-square-foot space (which was previously occupied by Solstice, and next to Nespresso) is located on the first level of the mall's west side, near Nordstrom. The store will feature her line of footwear (all handcrafted in Italy), accessories, fragrances and black tulle dress—AKA the "title"—a style inspired by the iconic one Parker donned in the SATC title sequence. The most famous shoe in the collection may be the "Carrie"—a Mary Jane-style pointed-toe pump inspired by her character (who had quite the fetish for fancy footwear).

SJP Collection footwear styles run the gamut—from rainbow-bright peep-toes to snakeskin slingbacks, to bedazzled slip-on sandals. Prices range from $295-695.

As for the store aesthetic, the SJP team confirms that the Mall of America space will follow the same DNA as the other stores: very clean, white and modern with pops of bright product and furniture.

“Sarah Jessica Parker has revolutionized how we view footwear and accessories with her timeless style and now stunning collection,” says Mall of America leasing manager Ashley Hofmann in a press release. “We look forward to SJP stepping into our eclectic mix of retailers."

The Mall of America store will join the current roster of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker stores currently open in New York City, Las Vegas, Maryland, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Stay tuned for details on the grand opening party. A win for Minnesota, indeed.