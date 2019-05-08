Madre Cacti 2.0

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Madre Cacti Co.

After an overwhelmingly positive response to the debut of Madre Cacti Co. last year, owner Erik Hamline decided it was time to move his tiny, 1,000-square-foot shop into a larger space, resulting in much more to love for Minnesota cactus admirers.

The shop, opening Friday, will offer a larger selection of plants with more competitive pricing (think: more cactus species, leafy tropicals, and air plants) as well as home goods like ceramics, textiles, candles, and more. Design, potting, and delivery services will be available as well.

× Expand Madre Cacti Co.

In addition, the larger space makes expanded hours possible. In the previous space, Hamline would have to shut down the shop during the week to restock and reorganize; but now, he has a back room and enough space where the shop can remain open while he maintains it. So, you can pick up a new plant on any day of the week (sans Mondays).

"Fortunately, now I can expand a little bit and try and grow the shop to suit what people want," says Hamline.

The team at Madre have been putting in countless hours of work for the reopening, and plan to keep the store open year-round from here on out. There's enough space in the shop where gusts of negative 30 degree temps from customers entering the shop in February isn't devastating to the plants, which won't be as close to the door like they were in Madre 1.0.

Although the space is bigger, don't expect any less charm. “I spent so much time trying to make the space inviting and warm," says Hamline. "And unlike anything else in the city, hopefully."

What's more enchanting to a Minnesotan than escaping to a desert paradise whenever they please? 2400 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, shopmadre.com.