Madewell Is Coming to North Loop

Get excited, North Loop dwellers: Madewell is coming to the city.

The brand's first Minneapolis location is slated to open between the new Lululemon store and Stilheart Distillery this spring. Madewell will join just a few other national brands including Lolë, Warby Parker, Lululemon and Bonobos in the neighborhood otherwise primarily made up of locally-owned and operated retailers.

Owned by J. Crew, Madewell's sweet spot is affordable denim. Plus, women's apparel, shoes, jewelry and accessories. Its stores feel like a culmination of cool, chic tomboyish closet staples—including car coats, basic tees, cozy sweaters, casual dresses, and functional leather goods with a heritage feel.

But the North Loop store will feel extra denim-heavy, as Madewell's third-ever Denim Edit location—stores that focus more on its selection of jeans than traditional Madewell stores. Madewell Nolo will stock a fully-curated collection (Think: What you see online, including web-only styles) in a number of sizes—including petite and tall sizes. And dudes, you're in luck, because the store will include a run of men's denim styles, too. Also unique to the Denim Edit locations are custom embroidery and stamping stations for adding on-the-spot personality and pizazz to leather totes and denim jackets.

The new storefront will mark Madewell's third Twin Cities location. Other Minnesota locations include Southdale Center and Mall of America. Nordstrom Mall of America and Ridgedale also carry a limited-run of Madewell styles. Coming spring 2020 at 124 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., madewell.com