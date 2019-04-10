Macy's Launches STORY Retail Concept

× Expand photo courtesy of Macy's STORY at Macy's

Last year, Macy's acquired STORY, a New York-based narrative-driven retail concept. Today, it officially launched Macy's STORY, a series of rotating, out-of-the-box shop-within-shop experiences aimed at bringing an editorial approach to retail. STORY has hit 36 stores around the country, including Macy's Ridgedale in Minnetonka.

The opening theme for Macy's STORY is "color," through which the retailer is inviting guests to explore and experience the colors of the rainbow with a variety of products and special retail activations. The color STORY is brought to life through partnerships with color-focused brands like MAC Cosmetics, Crayola and Levi's Kids. Sounds like a content slam dunk for the 'Insta community, indeed.

According to Jeff Gennette, Macy's chairman and CEO, the discovery-led, narrative experience that is STORY gives customers a fresh reason to visit—and return—to visit Macy's stores.

The rainbow-bright pop-up within Macy's will display a curated selection of more than 400 lifestyle goods from over 70 small businesses, spanning men's, women's, kid's and home product categories. It will also feature some hands-on, integrated retail experiences, including a "make your own" color palette station with MAC Cosmetics.

“The STORY at Macy’s experience feels a lot like a real life version of scrolling through Instagram, says Rachel Shechtman, founder of STORY and Macy's brand experience officer. "You discover things you weren’t looking for, but are inspired by all the fun finds—the second you see it, you need it!"

STORY themes will rotate every few months. The color STORY will run through Wednesday, June 26 at Macy's Ridgedale Center, 12411, Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka.