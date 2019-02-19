Lululemon to Open in North Loop

× Expand Lululemon Athletica at Mall of America

National fitness brand lululemon has announced it will join the slew of retail shops in the happenin' hood, the North Loop. The Nolo store, slated to open in April, will mark the brand's fifth Twin Cities location. Other Minnesota stores include Grand Avenue in St. Paul, Ridgedale Center, Galleria, and Mall of America.

Lululemon will join just a few other national brands including Lolë, Warby Parker and Bonobos in the neighborhood otherwise primarily made up of locally-owned and operated retailers.

The new, 2,741 square-foot store—located in the Hillman Building—will open up next to Fairgrounds Coffee Co. in April 2019. According to the lululemon team, the North Loop store will host a grand opening event to celebrate its new location. More news about grand opening dates and festivities to come. 124 N. 3rd Ave., Mpls., lululemon.com