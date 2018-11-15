Love Your Melon Studio to Drop Limited-Edition Cashmere Collection

× Expand Photos courtesy of Love Your Melon Love Your Melon Studio

Mark your calendars. This Saturday, Love Your Melon, the MN-based brand on a mission to put a hat on every child battling cancer in America and support the fight against pediatric cancer, will open the doors to its new North Loop studio to release a brand new line of cashmere beanies.

LYM’s brick-and-mortar/office hybrid “studio”—located at 226 Washington Ave. N., Mpls.—is open to the public just a couple times per month for exclusive product launches and special events. On Saturday, November 17, Twin Citians are invited to stop by between 12–6 p.m. to nab the cozy, new style before it hits the web.

× Expand Love Your Melon Love Your Melon beanies made from high-quality Italian cashmere

The 100 percent Italian cashmere beanies come in eight colors, and are $95 each.

