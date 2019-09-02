Louise Gray Brings it Home

× Expand photo courtesy of Louise Gray

As of September 1, local textile brand Louise Gray eliminated its wholesale channel. Today, products that make up the brand's collection of modern homewares—quilts, throw pillows, wall hangings, and more—are sold direct-to-consumer via the company's website. Previously, Louise Gray products were also sold through its various wholesale partners, including West Elm LOCAL, CB2, and Burke Decor.

"As Louise Gray approaches its five year mark, we have taken more time than ever to learn about what lies at the heart of our brand—our customer, says Alexandra Gray Bennett, Louise Gray's co-founder and CEO.

As a result of the transition, Louise Gray will now be available for customers to shop at a lower price point. For instance, the Pepin Little Quilt was previously priced at $275, is now priced at $195 (photo shown below). In addition, the brand also recognized that as a result of the transition, customers will no longer be able to visit their partners' bricks-and-mortar locations to feel the product prior to purchasing, so Louise Gray instituted a new free return policy.

photo courtesy of Louise Gray Pepin Little Quilt ($195)

The brand is dedicated to fostering sustainable and domestic manufacturing. According to Bennett, the company is proud to continue offering products that are handcrafted by local artisans right here in Minneapolis.

To reduce waste during production, scraps from every LG product are donated to local artisans—Andas Mer and Ethel Studio—to repurpose into beautiful, new products (such as rugs and meditation cushions) or gifted to the Minnesota Quilters, Inc., an organization that supports continued education around the art of quilting.

"In an effort to offer our customer a more approachable price point while also staying true to our commitment of domestic manufacturing, we discovered we can no longer accommodate our wholesale channel. We are grateful to our wholesale partners who have been integral in helping us grow and share this art form over the years. Louise Gray looks forward to continue listening and responding to the needs of our customer."

The brand will continue collaborating with third-party retailers to create custom, limited-edition pieces and collections. Most recently, Louise Gray released a line of folding chairs for Anthropologie. Louisegray.com