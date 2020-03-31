So Long, Scaries! Stress Relief Products to Shop Now

Times are strange. As the coronavirus continues to spread, so do anxieties. We're no longer working from our offices, wearing real pants, seeing our besties (virtual Zoom meet-ups don't count!), hitting up spin classes, or paying our fave watering holes a visit. These trying times call for destressers—be it a bubble bath or at-home yoga 'sesh—so, we cyber scoured the city's brands and shops for products to help you navigate these uncharted waters with a bit of zen.

CBD Craze

Jump on the CBD bandwagon and try out local company Stigma Hemp's mint CBD oil. Made of homegrown hemp, essential oils, and plant flowers, the oil is non-psychoactive and designed to help you relax. CBD oil ($60), shop.stigmahemp.com

A Little DIY

Turn off the news and flex your creativity by making your own Larissa Loden bracelet. While the local designer's quarantine craft kits are currently out of stock, she plans to restock this Saturday, so mark your cals! Jewelry-making kit ($30), by Larissa Loden, larissaloden.com.

Comfort First

A plush robe is the ultimate morning coffee compadre. All of Denova's robes are 20 percent off right now with code "bettertogether." Peach rose robe ($108), by Denova, mydenova.com

Splish, Splash

With the right products—bombs, fizz, and salts—a bath is the perfect way to unwind after a day in the home office. Sister-started bath bomb company Da Bomb has you covered, Dabombfizzers.com.

Stay On Track

Local designer Wit & Delight created a line of productivity tools that can help you work smarter from home. Faves include a 2020 planner and a "No Bad Days" checklist notepad—AKA a productivity pick-me-up. Notepad ($19), by Wit & Delight, shopwitanddelight.com.

Something Lavender

French lavender is a natural calming agent. 10 ml travel bottle ($20), and 50ml bottle ($38), by From Grasse With Love, grassewithlove.com

Weighted Blanket

Sleep soundly with a made-in-Minnesota gravity blanket that feels like a giant hug. Weighted blanket (price varies), from Pinwheel Blankets, pinwheelblankets.com

Hygge Your Home

Treat yourself with a luxe candle. Consider Wayzata shop Julia Moss Designs your one-stop shop for creme de la creme brands like Baobab, juliamossdesigns.com

Daily Dose of Positivity

Because we could all use a little bit of that right now. Start your morning off with these affirmation cards ($14), from Knock Knock, knockknockstuff.com

Sleep Easy

Rest assured, local company Essence One has packed everything you need for a good night's sleep into a tiny tin. Sleep essentials tin ($16), by Essence One, essenceone.life

Green Delivery

Let's face it: Plants spark serious joy. Treat yourself to some blooms or a prickly desk pal from Bachman's, which is offering local delivery and non-contact curbside pick-up right now. Bachmans.com

Om...

Don't forget to practice a little self-care in self-quarantine. Make sure to break from a long day at your desk with some cow and cat poses. Big Raven Yoga makes artist-inspired yoga mats (that dual-purpose as anti-slip towels and mats). Bigravenyoga.com