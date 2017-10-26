Local Shop Dogs With Their Own Instagram Accounts

× A post shared by Ruby @ The Foundry Home Goods (@theoriginalshopdog) on Jun 11, 2015 at 3:32pm PDT

Ruby

The Foundry Home Goods

Instagram: @theoriginalshopdog

Bio: Chocolate lab, age 5

Favorite store activity: Posing for photos while balancing merchandise on her head.

Favorite hangout: The lawn in front of the store.

Off duty: Loves getting coffee at the Bachelor Farmer Cafe.

Social hound: The best post of this often-Instagrammed store include Ruby.

125 N. 1st St., Mpls., thefoundryhomegoods.com

Lamont

Wilson & Willy’s

Instagram: @lamontstagram

Bio: 2-year-old 200 pound Leonberger known to friends as Big L

Favorite store activity: Waiting for food to drop.

Favorite Hangout: Behind the counter.

Off duty: Loves to play soccer.

Typical customer reaction: “WHAT IS THIS?”

211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., wilsonandwillys.com

Lola

Retro Wanderlust

Instagram: @lolatheshopdog8

Bio: Boxer, age 6

Favorite store activity: Greeting customers and playing with kids.

Favorite hangout: Sidewalk out front.

Off duty: Chases squirrels.

Sales strategy: She’s known to lead people into the store, and then go back outside to find the next potential customer.

8 12th Ave. S., Hopkins, facebook.com/retrowanderlust

Finnegan

44 North

Instagram: @finnegantheshopdog

Bio: Golden retriever, age 8

Favorite store activities: Greeting people, accepting treats (especially Gianni’s leftovers).

Favorite hangout: Under the table or on the blush sofa.

Off duty: Loves watching for squirrels out windows.

Fury friends: Locals say their dogs automatically stop at the store to look for Finnegan.

823 Lake St., Wayzata, 44northboutique.com

Turnip

The Foundry Home Goods

Instagram: @thefoundryhomegoods

Bio: 7-month-old chocolate lab, sometimes known as Tina Turnip.

Favorite store activity: Learning the shop dog ropes from older sister Ruby and “rearranging” the lower shelves (she’s a mischievous puppy!).

Favorite hangout: She’s usually attached to the other end of Ruby’s leash—so wherever Ruby takes her.

Off duty: Playing and wrestling all day long.

Sista, sista: She and Ruby actually have the same parents, but they’re five years apart.

125 N. 1st St., Mpls, thefoundryhomegoods.com

Ryder

Greater Goods

Instagram: @greatergoodsmn

Bio: 7-year-old terrier mix adopted from Safe Hands Rescue

Favorite store activity: Greeting people! Ryder greets every customer when they come in the shop (with the exception sometimes at the end of the day when he occasionally gets tired and lazy). He loves his job because he gets paid in the form of a (tiny) treat for each person he greets.

Favorite hangout: Ryder enjoys lounging in the triangle-shaped sunspots that show up during sunny afternoons in the shop.

Off duty: Swimming in lakes and creeks.

Doing good: Ryder inspired Greater Goods’ annual charitable donation this year, which will go to Safe Hands Rescue

2515 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-872-2460, shopgreatergoods.com

Isabelle and Boca

Gray Home and Lifestyle

Instagram: @grayhomelifestyle

Bio: Pugs, ages 11 and 12

Favorite store activity: Checking out what’s going on over at Golden Rule, greeting customers, getting attention from customer’s children. They’ve also become obsessed with the Fed Ex guy.

Favorite hangout: Outside in the sun on the patio. In the winter, Isabelle sometimes finds her way into baskets or onto shelves!

Off duty: They love boat rides and going fishing.

Greeting committee: Boca is usually the first one to greet anyone who walks up the stairs, but Isabelle is never too far behind (Isabelle is hard of hearing so she doesn’t always hear when someone walks in). They then try to follow them around the store. Boca likes to stand in between people’s legs or sit on their feet.

366 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150, grayhomeandlifestyle.com

Barley

Hagen and Oats

Instagram: @hagenandoats

Bio: 2-year-old Old English Bulldog

Favorite store activity: Chasing her ball, napping, and greeting customers.

Favorite hangout: Right by owner Nikki Hollerich—usually laying on her feet.

Off duty: Ball is life. Her ball is always nearby.

Strong jaws: She tears apart tennis balls too easily, so Hollerich gets her lacrosse balls to play with.

312 21st St., Newport, hagenandoats.com

Irene

Hymie’s Vintage Records

Instagram: @hymiesmpls, #irenethedog

Bio: This queen of Lake Street is a 13-years-young Boston Terrier

Favorite store activity: Rocking out at in-house concerts. According to owner Laura Hoenack, Irene will jump right on the stage—so often that the vet said she shouldn’t do it anymore; it’s hurting her hearing.

Favorite hangout: The sunbeams streaming through the front windows are perfect for napping.

Off duty: Hanging out in the garden, playing with Hoenack’s other dog and cat (who aren’t shop pet-trained), walking through the neighborhood.

Security detail: Irene is so chill that she won’t budge from the storefront door, even when it’s propped open. That is, until a rogue squirrel scampered into the store one day, and Irene had to chase it out.

3820 E. Lake St., Mpls, hymiesrecords.com

Charlie and Dennis

Hazel & Rose

Instagram: @dennisandcharlie, @shophazelandrose

Bios: Rescue Shih Tzu mixes, probably around 5 or 6 (Dennis) and 7 or 8 (Charlie) years old.

Favorite store activities: Begging for treats from customers (they’ve got those rescue dog sad eyes), laying in his bed (Charlie), and playing with toys (Dennis).

Favorite hangouts: Their beds are right in the middle of the floor. Dennis is a little more nervous in the store, and likes to stay close to owner Emma Olson.

Off duty: They love to go outside, hang out at home, and cuddle together.

Honorable mention: Full disclosure, Charlie and Dennis aren’t in the store every day. It’s more of a special occasion, or when Olson feels guilty that they’re home alone. But they still deserve a shoutout, no?

945 NE Broadway St., Ste. 220, Mpls, shophazelandrose.com