Luxury Footwear Designer Marion Parke Donates Shoes to Brides Affected by Coronavirus

Like every other industry, the coronavirus pandemic has upended the wedding world, leaving many couples forced to postpone their ‘I do’s.' As a response, foot surgeon-turned-luxury shoe designer Marion Parke is giving back by donating four pairs of shoes to brides-to-be to help offset the economic impact that the public health crisis has put on their wedding plans.

"While shoes are certainly not everyone's top priority at the moment, we know that they are an investment and to a bride they are especially meaningful," says Parke, whose comfortable and chic shoes (produced in the same factory as crème de la crème luxury brands Jimmy Choo, Miu Miu, and Isabel Marant) are a bit of a splurge.

Last week, Parke's namesake brand called for personal stories from anyone whose big day has been affected, and yesterday, four lucky winners were selected. "When we announced the idea, I had no idea how many responses we would receive," says Parke in an Instagram post. "Our team was moved by everybody's personal experiences and stories. Every bride's story is unique, touching and deserving of some optimism especially during this time."

Initially, Parke planned on selecting three winners until she came across a story that particularly moved her—one about a bride who has had to reschedule her wedding not once, but twice: First due to a family member's health challenges and now because of coronavirus. The other three lucky (and deserving) winners are healthcare professionals—a cardiac nurse, a medical student and volunteer at Lake County Illinois Health Department, and a physician at the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center.

"Our team felt uplifted by this process and we hope that it makes our Instagram community feel similarly encouraged, inspired and hopeful for the brighter days ahead," says Parke.

