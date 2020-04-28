Meet The Virtualist Company

× Expand photo courtesy of The Virtualist Company The Virtualist Company The Virtualist's Grant Whittaker, co-founder and personal stylist, and Ashley Kilcher, co-founder and boutique owner.

Just one week after the COVID-19 outbreak caused our retail stores to shutter, fashion stylist and producer Grant Whittaker and Roe Wolfe owner Ashley Kilcher joined forces to test out a virtual shopping event as a way to highlight new arrivals and provide tips and tricks for kickstarting a Spring wardrobe.

"We approached it as a trial for a home shopping network for small businesses and were blown away by the response," says Whittaker.

Fast forward one month and the duo has a new brainchild: The Virtualist Company, a virtual shopping and fashion consultation service aimed at helping our local boutiques navigate this new retail landscape and connect with customers.

Through the Virtualist, customers are granted access to expert, personalized shopping and styling services in the form of 45-minute session with one of its partner boutiques. Services run the gamut—from trend reporting, to closet clean outs, to personal shopping.

Anyone can schedule an appointment straight from The Virtualist's site, and will receive a complementary preliminary personal style consultation.

From a store standpoint, TVC's services aren't one size fit all. "We can step in and help with a variety of needs—some stores may want assistance with social media, others a virtual catalog, weekly trend reports, or steals and deals initiatives," says Whittaker.

Current participating stores include five Edina fashion boutiques: Roe Wolfe, Serge and Jane, Dugo, Grethen House, and Bumbershute. Kilcher and Whittaker look forward to adding new partners to the roster.

"With Ashley's experience as a store owner and my experience as a stylist and producer, the partnership was a natural marriage," says Whittaker. Kilcher continues, "It's a values-based project that fills both our passions—Grant gets to help clients with wardrobe challenges and help them feel their best, and I have a passion for community growth. I’m so excited to help other independently-owned businesses survive and thrive. It is really a space for all to come together and show everyone what the metro has to offer."

As customers become more accustomed to services that are delivered straight to their smartphones, both Kilcher and Whittaker believe we'll continue to see a shift in favor of more virtual shopping and styling services.

"I think that the pandemic pushed us to think outside of the box out of necessity, but the Virtualist is a concept that will continue to grow even after it passes," says Kilcher. "Virtual services in all areas of our lives will continue out of convenience, not just necessity."

thevirtualistco.com, @thevirtualistco