Tip Your Brim to a Local Hatmaker With Global Flair

Karen Morris’s love for dressing up and exploring her fashion sense started at a young age. While she always considered fashion design a potential career, she struggled with drawing her concepts.

The Hong Kong native decided to pursue business school, and her studies led her to England, where she was inspired by the abundance of fashion—most notably, hats. She thought: Maybe I should try millinery as a creative outlet. Morris turned to online courses and books, and eventually shadowed famous milliners Judy Bentinck, in London; Lina Stein, in Ireland; and Jan Wutkowski, in North Carolina.

Karen Morris Karen Morris creates a range of hats from simple, everyday styles to elegant, bold headwear—all influenced by her upbringing in Hong Kong, her studies in Europe, and her home state of Minnesota.

In 2009, Morris met her future husband while he was on business in China, and the couple eventually moved to the Twin Cities, his hometown. She put millinery on pause to help him get his marketing agency up and running, and fell into a serious depression. “While I had found love, something was missing,” says Morris.

“My husband is my biggest cheerleader. He encouraged me to return to what made me the happiest—making hats.”

At first, Morris designed just as a pastime. “Millinery wasn’t exactly a cheap hobby,” jokes Morris. “Materials alone run $180 to $300 per design, so I decided to take the risk and attempt to turn it into something lucrative.”

For Morris, Etsy was the logical place to start. While her sales were OK, she quickly learned that the $300 to $350 price point was too high for the site’s craft-loving, DIY customer. So, she went all in, investing in local trade shows, a website, and a wholesale strategy.

To date, Morris creates about 300 haute couture hats per year. She spends a week or two scouting and researching how to incorporate new, exotic materials and textures into each design. “My inspiration mostly comes from unlikely places and things I see while traveling,” she says.

The oxblood, green, and blue color palette in Morris’s Fall 2018 collection was inspired by the fall colors of Kyoto, her favorite city, and introduces new shapes, silhouettes, and trim, like leather braids and hand-sewn feathers.

Morris’s hats appear in shops around the world and have even sat atop the heads of celebs—including Rebel Wilson and Nicki Minaj.

We lucky locals can find them at Dugo, in the Galleria; Frank Murphy, in White Bear Lake; Scarborough Fair, in St. Paul; and online at kmhats.com. Or set up an appointment at her Northeast studio to dream up your own custom headpiece.

Bear in mind, Morris has yet to put pen to paper. “I’m not a drawer, and I never will be,” she says.