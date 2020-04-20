Local Brands Thinking Outside the Box

× Expand photo courtesy of Larissa Loden larissa loden Larissa Loden's quarantine craft club bracelets

Curated subscription-based or gift boxes aren't exactly novel (it's been a decade since trailblazers like Birchbox revolutionized retail with its monthly beauty boxes). But right now, they're as relevant as ever.

During these unprecedented times, retailers have had to re-strategize and pivot offerings to stay afloat. For many, a social distancing solution means attempting to replicate the in-store experience by delivering thoughtful boxes, kits, or baskets to customers' homes.

Excelsior shop Golden Rule Gallery is curating themed (very Instagrammable) good cheer boxes based on customers' specifications and budgets. According to store owner Erin Kate Duininck, the response to the boxes have been nothing but positive.

"People want to feel connected, encourage each other, and show love and it’s hard to do at a distance," says Duininck. "I think personalized gift boxes resonate. It’s a lovely thing to witness and to be trusted with right now."

After selling 150 custom Easter baskets this month, gift shop General Store of Minnetonka decided to add a permanent surprise box function to the site. For shoppers, the concept is easy: Just pick from a variety of themed-basket ideas, share a bit about the recipient, and leave the curating to the shop's staff of product experts.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Peregrine Kidswear Peregrine kidswear Peregrine Kidswear's "comfy in quarantine" surprise delivery box.

Local brand Peregrine Kidswear is also getting in on the action with its "comfy in quarantine" boxes—surprise shipments of cozy miniature pajamas. The boxes give Peregrine owner Kristie Case another outlet to sell her collection of pajamas that'd otherwise go to her department store and boutique wholesale partners (including her own Teeny Bee Boutique) that are currently closed due to the pandemic.

"I think we’re all looking for things to surprise and entertain us to break up the long monotony of days," says Case, of the boxes. "It delivers on both comfy PJs to wear right now and the fun factor of not knowing what you’re going to get."

Last week owner of Edina swim boutique Nani Nalu Jennifer Cermak rolled out Suitcase—a curated swimwear style box and remote fitting service that lets customers shop from home and access virtual styling help.

After realizing that over 80 percent of Nani's in-store customers buy one of the first three suits they try on, the proof was in the pudding. "It makes remote swimwear shopping possible when we are this good," says Cermak.

Even locally-owned and operated Evereve, who launched its subscription-based boxed styling service Trendsend in 2016, is attempting to replace its in-store experience virtually by making its boxes more approachable to customers. After its 68 stores shut down, owners Mike and Megan Tamte decided to wave the $20 styling fee, as well as offer a 10 percent discount on every box.

This shuttering of stores has also upended artists and makers that depend on their brick-and-mortar partners. As a response to what the pandemic has done to her wholesale business, jewelry designer Larrisa Loden has pivoted and created quarantine craft club kits for people to make their own bracelets while practicing social distancing from home. Sales from the quarantine craft club, along with web sales, have helped her avoid layoffs.

"There's no way around the fact that this situation sucks," says Loden. "Our hope is that the quarantine craft club makes it suck a little less. Making the bracelets at home helps to pass the time, and they will be a memento from this strange time. We are so grateful to our customers for their continued support."