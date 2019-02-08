Lily & Violet Boutique is Closing

× Expand photo courtesy of Lily & Violet Instagram

After 14 years in business, women's apparel, accessories, and gift boutique Lily & Violet is closing.

Over the past decade and a half, we've seen the store concept evolve from a brick-and-mortar vintage store, to e-commerce fashion boutique, back to brick-and-mortar again. In 2005, owner Anne McCabe first opened the doors to the little red house (next to Turtle Bread) as Rick Rack, a vintage shop specializing in home decor.

A few years after, McCabe opened an e-commerce boutique, Lily & Violet, that was geared toward a younger demographic. McCabe wanted to streamline her businesses. In addition, she wanted her brick-and-mortar to be a place where mothers and daughters could shop together, so she introduced apparel and accessories and renamed Rick Rack to Lily & Violet. Eventually, it became a one-stop shop for women of all ages, carrying party dresses, tops and sweaters from popular brands like Free People and Rails, jewelry and accessories, baby and child products, a smattering of home decor, and gifts. Plus, a selection of made-in-MN goods.

"It has been a great experience for us with many challenges," says McCabe. "Now I would like to travel and spend more time with my family and friends."

It's hard to imagine the 44th and Beard block without Lily & Violet. It always felt warm and welcoming. I, firsthand, had the opportunity to work with the Lily & Violet ladies before I joined Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. I actually spent some time as a buying consultant and creative strategist for the Lily & Violet team. I helped concept and style photo shoots. I assisted with social media strategy. I even attended a couple of market buying trips with McCabe and Robin Brandt, the store's manager and buyer.

"Robin and I have had such great experiences traveling to bring our customers something fresh, new, and exciting," says McCabe. The two always put their heart and soul into making Lily & Violet what it was for neighborhood shoppers, matching to their customers' tastes and trends.

"We are proud of the impact Lily & Violet has made on the community," says McCabe. "We have carried many local products, created many local jobs and encouraged a sense of community in the 44th and Beard Avenue area. Our customer's support has enabled us to contribute to community charities."

The store will remain open through the month of April. Follow along with the store's social channels to stay in the know of closing sales and other events. 3413 W. 44th St., Mpls., lilyandviolet.com